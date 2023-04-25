With the visceral nature of politics amplified by the bullhorn of partisan news organizations either fear mongering or trying to counsel us through a bad Presidential term, is it any wonder that they’re starting to eat themselves? This Monday two talking heads on a constant spin cycle, one for the right the other for the left, touched the sun and were immediately turned to ash. These two were not the lower-level opinion correspondents; these were deities to their brands. If it were a professional football team, they would have been designated the franchise player; if it was baseball... captain.
Let me say this, first and foremost, I fatigue from opinion that is devoid of actual expression and soul. Especially when you tune into something and you already know what they’re going to say. For me it lacks character and thought. It stinks like the company line that rinses and repeats. So, the fact that Don Lemon got canned from CNN doesn’t break my heart. It’s not that I disagree with his nightly commentary (or what was his nightly commentary); I think we align politically. It was the disingenuous nature of his delivery and the branded hand of CNN shoved into his back making his mouth move. Well, at least that’s how it felt to me. I could be completely wrong here, but I feel this way about almost every commentator (Rachael Maddow being the one exception).
Now, I’m not gonna lie, Tucker Carlson getting the boot... well that was simply hysterical! I laughed for a solid hour, then giggled like a schoolgirl with a secret for another hour! What made it hysterical is that this completely racist and unsympathetic troll got his head handed to him before he could do a victory lap around Don Lemon. I would be lying if I didn’t find his final words on Fox’s number 1 rated show on Friday to be funny, “We’ll be back on Monday”... Nope that’s where you’re wrong Tucker, or Tuesday, or Wednesday... You’re done son! So, while he shoved pizza into his overprivileged face, his fate had already been fated. If I had to guess, the higher ups at America’s nastiest cable news network made this decision months ago and sat on it. If I had to guess, this Preppy Nothing Burger of a man was so blindsided that he couldn’t even muster up another lie. Picturing what he looked like when he found out, that brings me joy.
The canning of Carlson was for me schadenfreude with extra bacon (schadenfreude, if you don’t know, is a German word that means pleasure derived by another person’s misfortune). The firing and cancelling of Don Lemon did not bring me this same pleasure. Even though my opinion of how he executed his job day-to-day is not that favorable, I will recognize that he at least didn’t gaslight millions of listeners to distrust anyone that didn’t agree with him. Don Lemon did not walk to some racist line every night with his soap boxing. Yes, he said something that eventually got him canned. It happened once. Tucker did that 15 times a night.
But there’s something bigger afoot here, and I think if you pay attention you’ll see it. Opinion-based news is slowly dying. Over the last 10 years many giants have fallen, sure some of them had impulse control issues and needed to go. But these last two, Lemon and Carlson... they were salvageable. I really believe that this type of “news” is on the way out. People are tired of being talked too and at. I’m not saying that they will completely stop listening. But it’s going to be more of a Muzak scenario that simply provides white noise while we eat or relax. I think we’re a nation that has reached a point where we simply can’t listen to it anymore and both of their ratings are reflecting that. I think that last president really whipped up a nation using his grenade launcher of a mouth to gin up his base, and these cable news networks ran with the narrative/lie and it hurt them. Maybe we’ve reached a breaking point where we finally understand that a 24-hour news network with a bias shouldn’t have the word news in it.