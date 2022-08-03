If you suffer from a bi-polar disorder, please don’t take offense to anything I’m about to type out here. I’m merely using the term “bipolar” as a means to explain political behavior as I feel that the definition — “a mental condition marked by alternating periods of elation and depression” — best describes our political system. To be fair, there seems to be far less elation in our current scenario and bunches of depression.
There’s the obvious stuff that’s happening that makes the headlines and stays there for a couple of weeks then goes away. But then there’s the stuff that causes me to say our system is currently off its meds and has now become a danger to the people. The strangest thing is that it’s most dangerous to the people that vote in favor of the crazy. For instance, “Christian Nationalist,” the meaning of which has absolutely nothing at all to do with being a “Christian” or at least what you and I define as Christian. First, religion is the absolute route to all evil. Zealots have enslaved nations and ended empires because of it. Me, I’m not a fan, but on the same hand I’ll argue that I’m a better Christian than most Christians. But a self-ordained “Christian Nationalist” Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican out of Georgia) says that America has no place for Jews, Muslims, or the LGBTQ community and we should “stand against the Godless left.” So much for turning the other cheek or loving thy neighbor. While we’re talking about Georgia and bipolar, let me add more words into the conversation, via Herschel Walker. I can only imagine that he decided to run because he never lost that concussed feeling.
That is an example of our system being completely off its meds standing on a street corner screaming at passersby. What does it look like when it’s on medication? It looks a lot like Adam Kinzinger, Liz Cheney, and Mitch McConnell. Now the first two, Kinzinger and Cheney, have been helping with the January 6 hearings, so we “like” them (at least for the moment). But what happens when they rotate out of the spotlight and go back to being everyday “Republicans” and voting against things like climate control and the right to choose? Do we still like them? Nope! Well, Kinzinger is out, and Cheney is now a pariah in her party so she will likely be ousted. McConnell, well, the only nice thing I can say about him is he’s not Matt Gaetz or Josh Hawley, the Beavis and Butthead of politics. Whereas Lauren Boebert and Taylor Greene are the Stepford Smilers for the new world order (or what they hope to be the new world order). Do you see how hard it is to stay focused on the partially sane ones?
It only takes a few. Millions of people live in New York City and behave well on a day-to-day basis. But it’s the unmedicated that tend to define the five boroughs, the ones screaming on street corners and using the streets as their bathroom. Our Senate and House are no different, a few crazies control the flow. Joe Manchin, Boebert, Gaetz and so on define how we view the House and Senate. How they vote cement that definition. These are gas lighting misinforming pulpit pukers who continue to power grab while the rest of us pull our hair out. The planet is literally on fire, and they sit in their air-conditioned rooms and vote against things like climate change. It’s been well over 100 degrees in California for weeks, it was 121 in India, yet global warming isn’t discussed in an actionable way. We are literally becoming the frog in boiling water.
I recently had coffee with a friend; we often discuss town politics as well as many other things. But he asked me if I was okay after having read my last few columns; he feared I was getting depressed. Since my tenure and tone hasn’t changed much in this column, I thought I’d let you know, that I’m not depressed, I’m angry and frustrated. I’m also busy looking for ways to fix issues that I can control to create some of the aforementioned elation we all seem to be lacking these days. I’m spending a lot of time asking myself the question, what the hell is up with that?