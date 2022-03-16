There is a pain at the pump and we’re all feeling it. We’re all seeing the prices going up, up, up with seemingly no end in sight. But it’s important to understand how we got here and also address America’s self-imposed inalienable right to cheap gas, which is ridiculous but also very American.
Let’s first break down a gallon of fuel costs. Over 50 percent of that cost is of course the actual production, another close to 20 percent is transportation, around 10 percent refining. Leaving us with around 17 percent in taxes, and you know what they say about taxes: it’s one of two things that are guaranteed, the other is death. Now since the pricing of oil traditionally follows global (yes global, not just the United States) costs of a barrel of crude, the only thing state and federal government can control is the tax. There is a federal excise tax of 18 cents and here in Vermont our tax is around 30 cents. So, I suppose we could simply just drop all taxes on fuel and we could be paying under $4 a gallon. Truth be told, that sort of statement is well above my pay grade; I don’t know what the long term impact would be for that loss of revenue to state and federal government, but it sure does feel like an easy solution.
Of course, there are other things that factor into gasoline prices, first of which is supply and demand. Let’s turn the clock back to 2015 when things were “normal;” the cost of a gallon of gas was roughly $2.40 a gallon on average. In January of 2015 it was $2.11 and in June and July it was closer to $2.80. Why? Supply and demand; we don’t drive as much in, say, January as a whole, but when the kids are out of school … “ROAD TRIP.” By December of 2015 the average price of fuel was $2.03. Again, to further this point, in March of 2020 (the month the world shut down because of COVID-19), fuel costs were $2.23. In April and May they were around $1.85 a gallon. Why? Absolutely nobody was driving and by June of 2020 it was over $2 again and rising. So as much as a certain factor of people want to blame the president for fuel costs or reward them for fuel costs, it’s fools’ gold. You can’t —they have little or nothing to do with the price of oil and how it’s produced. Just like they can’t tell you what to charge in a restaurant for a burger, they can’t tell anyone how to price oil.
There are of course other factors in the price of a gallon of home heating fuel or gasoline, which also seems to be influencing our pain today, and that’s geopolitical events. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is one of those events. Sanctions do play into some of the pain at the pump but not much; the U.S. only imported around 10 percent of its oil from Russia, so that would affect the prices a little but not a ton. For the record, I’m okay with paying a little more at the pump if it stops the senseless murdering of people. But I get it, we’re all not wired the same and there is nothing worse than one’s own personal pain and the way it’s affecting yourself. It also doesn’t help when millionaires make statements like “I’d pay $15 a gallon at the pump to end the suffering in Ukraine.” I understand that sentiment, but it’s tone deaf because they’re part of the 1 percent that really don’t feel the financial strain.
When will we see relief? Not for awhile; some experts are projecting the end of April, fingers crossed. Then there is the speculating and futures trading of this scenario that I can’t even begin to understand that drives price. So, while we’re busy blaming the president for the cost of gasoline I would like to remind you that he’s not the president of the Netherlands and they’re paying $6.48 a gallon, Norway $6.27, Italy $5.96 and so on. This is a global issue, like the pandemic; it’s not just affecting the United States.