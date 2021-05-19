As we are still actively sorting out these last 14 months let me urge you to do this: be patient. As the Centers for Disease Control releases their info and recommendations and new guidelines around this thing called COVID, be patient. It’s all confusing and we’re not all on the same page yet. For instance, if you see someone without a mask walking down Main Street, don’t judge, don’t feel as though you need to be CDC cop and police the situation; it doesn’t need your intervention. In fact, I would go so far as to say the last thing it needs is your input (unless your last name is Fauci).
Now, let’s flip that coin and assume you are a fully vaccinated person; you actually do have to follow the rules of any establishment you enter. If you walk into a restaurant and they say when you’re not at your table you need to cover your COVID holes (yes, that means that double barreled thing hanging over your mouth), then that’s what you need to do. If you whip out the “I’m fully vaccinated” card, then you’re a dink … sorry. You might as well walk into that same restaurant without a shirt and shoes and demand service. The rules are the rules and we’ve spent the last 12 months creating this muscle memory of wearing a mask, and when we see someone who’s not wearing one, it can be a little jarring. I get it! But the rules have changed now, and those rules are slowly reverting to what we’re used to, and they’re going to continue to change, so be patient.
I witnessed it myself, some lady blowing a gasket because the establishment we were in mandated that a mask be worn at all times. Full disclosure: I think her reaction would have been the same in May of 2020, but nonetheless, here we are. Arguing over things we shouldn’t be arguing about. In a sense we’re still trying to fix the car while it’s moving. We’ve got this streamlined vaccine and lifting restrictions mixed with people who think it should have been done differently and all it generates is a bunch of unqualified opinions. Let’s do our level best not to do that. Here, I’m gonna say it, and I’m going to hate myself for saying it, but “we live in unprecedented times” (that actually a hurt a little, as I pride myself on not spouting talking points). It truly does explain our current situation and further makes it more confusing as we try and return to normal.
As Americans we enjoy a little something called freedom. So when the government stepped in and removed some of those “freedoms,” some people lost their ever loving minds, and those were people that didn’t have to close a business! I get that it was all difficult, and that covering your face was a hassle, I understand. Look, I’ve got what is nicely explained as a strong Roman profile, meaning my nose has been broken three times and never by a lunch being thrown; it just gets in the way. The first round of cloth masks were, at least for me, a little ill fitting. But I sucked it up and followed the science, oh, and I was patient.
I’m a fully vaccinated person and I was at the dog park the other day, outside 10 feet from everyone without a mask. It was great! Everyone else had a mask on and I felt odd. I over explained how I was completely jacked up on the Moderna and, being outside we’re as safe as 2019. Everyone was very polite and said it was fine; they were patient and they also had heard the new guidelines. So, as we are rediscovering the way it was in 2019 again, we need to not jump to conclusions, we needn’t act on the urge to pounce on a maskless citizen (unless they are in an establishment where they are required). We’re probably another 6 to 8 months away from this whole thing washing over us, but until then, be patient.