I think it’s important to understand the gravity of what’s going on politically on the national scene. While we’re busy being distracted by (insert your poison here), our collective souls are being stolen. It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican or Democrat and frankly if you’re still kneeling at either alter waiting for an answer, you’re more likely to get an email or text asking you for another $25. So, while we’re being aghast at the latest thing to be upset over, virtually nothing is happening. Stop and think about it for a second, if Obama ever threatened to grab anyone by the crotch or meddled in an election, they would have thrown him in a hole then thrown out the hole. Instead, we’ve got this constant circus of indictments and now we have a mugshot that has been internet meme’d within an inch of its life already.
Since 2016 our national political system has been in some sort of death spiral with no hope of pulling out. One thing after another that send the Dems scrambling back to their headquarters and start pumping out pleas for financial donations so we can win! Hey, Mr. and Mrs. Republican before you get all full of yourself and think that for some reason you’re off the hook, you ain’t! You fools do the same damn thing, angling the fear mongering side of things and professing that donating your hard-earned money will help them beat the liberal agenda. Meanwhile the only thing I’m sure of... we’re all losing and we’re doing it mightily. Funny thing is, while everyone is complaining about Trump and Biden we have a Supreme Court that is walking this country backwards.
I don’t profess answers here because honestly, I have none. But a suggestion would be to stop listening to the extreme faction of each political party. The right-wing gas bag and the over-woke liberal, lets cancel them, let’s be done listening to their rhetoric. Because their opinions are so fixed, their ideologies are so cemented that they are lost to reasonable conversation. You can’t change their minds or hope to have any influence about another way to think. You can bring hard evidence to them, and they’ll argue their talking points and build a conspiracy, and that’s either side. I’m not suggesting that these people just popped out of the earth in 2016, they have always been there. But now they are in such large numbers that they can sway an election. Not that these elections matter much, I’m fairly convinced that once you run for public office the people who voted you in no longer matter, you’re just going to do what you feel is best.
We have a guy that was beaten in 2020 and he is the prime example of what I’m talking about. Trump puts this country into a Constitutional crisis every time he opens his infected face hole and spews his nonsense. We have hard evidence of him trying to fix an election, first-hand accounts, tape recordings and on August 14 an Atlanta-based Supreme Court brought charges against Trump and 18 of his people in the meddling of the 2020 election. Yet, somehow, his popularity grows and Hunter Biden’s name gets floated out there. Can you see how crazy that is? One man (Trump) who tried to start a civil war and will try again until he builds a dictatorial regime, one that of course makes him the dictator. Now, they say he can’t pardon himself from those charges if he’s elected President. Well, I’m here to tell you that this guy isn’t a rule follower and if he sits in the chair of the Oval Office he will use every scrap of power he has to ensure that doesn’t happen.
I’ve lost faith in the fight. I feel like there are no more sunny days and we’re all fixated on ourselves because it’s the only thing we can control. But soon, if this is allowed to continue, we won’t even have that, and the only people we’ll have to blame is ourselves. Stop listening to the extremes, they’re societal cancer and they are bringing this country to it’s knees.