Roughly 10 weeks ago, on one of the worst days of my life, in a span of 23 hours we went from having a seemingly healthy dog to helping that dog cross over. Numb, stunned, pain are the simple words I can use to describe the base of emotions my wife and I went through. I’ve been through this a number of times over my life and this I can tell you: it never gets easier … never! But as my wife always says, they rescue us as much as we rescue them. I’ve always looked at it like this: when I needed a hand, I found a paw. We’re unapologetic dog people; I don’t hide it, I don’t understand those that aren’t. I don’t judge them; I just fail to see how they can’t understand the pure joy a dog can provide to a household. I guess you can extend that to any animal that brings you that level of happiness, but for me … the dog is my mammal of choice.
For those that have followed me through the years that I’ve either been talking to you over the airways or penning this column, you’ve gotten to know Max the Radio Dog and Dutch. Both the most loyal pooches I’ve had the pleasure of loving. When we lost Max it took us eight months for Dutch to find us and then, just like that, a little over seven years later Dutch was gone. Well, you might as well have shot a torpedo through our house, that is the hole it left in both of us. We struggled with the emptiness of a canine-free house. God bless dog people; they’ll give you at least 12 hours to grieve before the suggestions start coming in. Social media, I imagine, has saved more pooches than ever. For this reason, I do truly appreciate the power of the medium. After all, without it, we would have never known that Dutch was 24 hours from being euthanized in a New York City high kill shelter.
Remember when I said, “God bless dog people?” Well, our daughter is one of those people, and to her credit she gave us a week before her suggestions started coming in. We were probably seven or eight into the suggestions pile when the post hit about a dog out of Houston, Texas, of all places, with a white face, brown brindle ears, markings over his butt that makes him look like he’s wearing chaps, and a big ole brindle cow path on his side. This dog, however, was not under distress, quite the opposite. This dog was a part of the Good Life Bully Rescue, a wonderful organization that is made up of our better angels. Well, we reached out and as luck would have it, he was likely going home with another family. Then, a couple of days later … ping… “Are you still interested?” Mr. Brindle Ears was available again! I’m going to preface this by saying the process these ladies put us through was heartwarming, but I will also tell you that I’ve crossed international borders with less questions and scrutiny.
This new guy was supposed to be on his way on Valentine’s day, which was also the birthday our youngest grandson gave Dutch, so we thought that was pretty cool! But Texas weather and transport capacity would delay it a week. From the pages of, everything happens for a reason, some higher power delayed his arrival for a week because someone knew that we would talk to the Village Paws Transport folks about bringing clean water and supplies back with them. They were thrilled, so we put out the call to action and as usual this community responded!
So, while you were all enjoying your lunch yesterday, we met the transport and loaded it up with goods to help our fellow Texas man and woman. But, best part, we also met for the first time our new guy and took him for a walk so he could get his legs stretched out before we brought him home. This is where the next journey begins: with our hearts still heavy from the loss of Dutch, we are now finding it being healed by Finnegan.