Exactly how does justice get served out? Things that are open and shut or at least seem open and shut have a looming rain cloud of doubt hovering overhead. If you’re a person of color, then this message is amplified. I’m talking about the Derek Chauvin trail; we can dial this all the way back to Rodney King. Where atrocities are literally caught on tape and then the people committing those atrocities are acquitted. How does this keep happening? Is our justice system that flawed or is it simple corruption and racism?
Then, after re-watching a man’s life being slowly snuffed out in a diabolical manner by a person that should have never been allowed to wear a blue uniform typically meant for those that know what “to protect and serve” truly means, it happens again. An Army lieutenant is pulled from his SUV in Virginia during an encounter that seemingly has zero reasoning as to why 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario was pulled over in the first place. Meanwhile mere hours later, only miles away from where George Floyd was murdered, another incident occurs when a female officer pulls a handgun, yells “taser” and kills a 20-year-old Black man. Yes, does this one have a clearer path to being defended? Absolutely. Should it, though? I guess that is the $64,000 dollar question.
I don’t pretend to know the answers. There was a hot minute in high school I thought about joining the police academy and becoming a cop, but that passed. Also, I have to say in my youth I didn’t really have the temperament to be a cop; I had a zero BS filter. Make no bones about it, that doesn’t qualify me to solve this issue and that makes me no different than a majority of the people reading this today. But here’s what I do know, nobody hates a bad cop more than a good cop. I should also remind you that there truly are more good cops than bad cops. But I do understand that the more and more these things hit the six o’clock news, it makes it truly difficult to defend the good cops.
Years and years ago, I got pulled over in New York because a vehicle matching mine had a driver using a cell phone while driving. I kept my hands on the steering wheel until the cop approached and asked for my license and registration. I should add that my cell phone was in plain sight. I gave the police officer my information and asked why I was being pulled over; he told me and asked me to wait. When he returned, he asked me if I had been using my cell (back in those days making a call was costly). I joked that I could barely afford to have one let alone use it while I was roaming. He asked me a few more questions before letting me go. I think about that day when I see these things that go on today and I truly wonder if my story would have been the same if that happened today or if I was Black.
I have always supported the good cops of this nation. But since a good cop and bad cop look exactly the same, it really gets hard to defend them when these instances happen. I would say it becomes an unpopular position to take; after all we are a nation that responds to the small percentage of folks that do wrong and ignore those that do right. That said, Derek Chauvin should be given the death penalty and Police Officer Joe Gutierrez who assaulted the Army 2nd lieutenant was fired but should now be forced to stand trial for violating a person’s civil liberties.
The only way this ends, is when the aggressors in these instances pay the price. When the people who are paid to keep order wreak havoc and rise above the law it does nothing for the confidence of U.S. citizens. Justice has proven itself over and over not to be swift nor fair. The punishment must fit the crime regardless of the uniform. Protocols must be re-written so that an air freshener doesn’t become a national incident.