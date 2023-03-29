One and done (days that is), Representative Town Meeting (RTM) that is. I was bullied into being a town rep three years ago by Kate O’Connor (I say “bullied” with tongue in cheek, of course). My first two years doing it were spent on Zoom, and those took on a life that I don’t think anyone could have predicted. Each one chewed healthily into Sunday and spun endless discussion after endless discussion, that is to say until I figured out a neat little caveat in Roberts Rules of Order, “Calling the Question.” It’s really meant to stop debate when the debate is in a spin cycle. Last year I used this a dozen times, and the Town Meeting still lasted a day and a half (last year it took 15 hours to get through everything).
This past Saturday we gathered in person for the first time in a few years. At roughly 8:30 a.m. the meeting was called to order and small-town democracy was underway. I got teased by a few members asking if I was going to be the “Call the Question” guy. My answer: “I think today will be different, people act differently face to face as opposed to when they are smashing keys on a keyboard.” I was right. That’s not to say there wasn’t debate; that’s not to say there wasn’t some conversation that entered into an endless spin cycle, there was, and I got up and called the question. But mostly on display was small-town democracy at its finest and it felt really good to be a part of that.
It is funny to watch and be a part of what people will get hung up on. For instance, Article 11, the Community Marketing Initiative for the town of Brattleboro. This was discussed for an hour, a $45,000 line item. Don’t get me wrong, on an individual level $45K is a lot of money, but when you match it with a $4.1 million article and a $2 million article that both took less time collectively, it does seem silly. But the devil is in the details because nobody understands marketing, but they do understand upgrades in the way the town delivers water to the community and they also understand upgrades to aging facilities. Moving forward, this really should just be approved with the overall budget and not a separate article.
Another big point of discussion was a Human Services funding. The amendment was written, the town will appropriate 1.4 percent of the town budget to be dedicated to it. I’m not sure how long this has been around, but it’s been a while. This year an amendment was proposed to raise the amount to 1.6 percent, then reamended to 2 percent. Of course, the biggest question is how this will impact our already high tax rate. A question worthy of an answer, but because we are dealing with a budget that won’t be implemented for a while it can make that question nearly impossible to receive a firm answer. As I understand property taxes (and trust me, I don’t understand it at all), it’s roughly $10 per $100,000 of assessed property value. This Article would add roughly $100,000 to the tax base; if your home and property is valued at $200,000 then your taxes will go up $20, $5 per quarter. At the end of the day, not a lot of money, but it was enough for the debate to last 90 minutes. But it passed and now that committee will be able to appropriate more money to our area non-profits that are in dire need. For me, it was the biggest win to come out of RTM.
I should qualify that it was the biggest article win of the day, for me. But the day itself is a big win, too. We gathered 150 people in a room to make huge decisions for the betterment of our community; we did it with civility, respect and from both sides of the political divide. We proved that it can be done. Further we showed ourselves that when it comes to community, Red and Blue don’t exist, just concerned citizens that volunteer one day in March out of their lives to … dare I say … to … Make Brattleboro Great Again (too soon?)!