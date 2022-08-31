You know what I find hysterical? Hypocrisy.
Joe Biden just relieved 44 million Americans with $1.7 trillion in education debt hanging over their heads. He did it by citing an old Bush era loophole called the Heroes Act which allows the secretary of education or the president the authority to change student financial assistance programs during a war, military operation, or “national emergency.” Biden is of course citing the last one, national emergency, and using the pandemic as a reason to do it. A lot of the money that is out there I feel would fall under predatory lending so, honestly, I don’t have an issue with this decision. Meanwhile, conservatives’ heads are exploding because this is something that will directly impact the average citizen and not some huge multi-billion-dollar corporation. Hypocrites!
This will impact 44 million Americans in a positive way. Without large debts looming overhead they will be free to stimulate the economy. Sure, you could make the argument that, if you owe money, you shouldn’t be out buying things. It’s irresponsible. But not as irresponsible as allowing a billionaire to happen, because, let’s face it, a billionaire only happens when you have an underpaid workforce throwing money towards the billionaire every day. A billionaire happens when people in debt have to work for them to pay their student loans (for example). This is the first pure gesture I’ve seen from our government that will truly be a citizen bailout as opposed to the billionaires who enjoy government bailouts all the time.
Some might say that during the height of COVID there were a ton of bailout checks. Those were stimulus checks meant to keep people from panicking while the world shut down. The concept of not grinding out an eight-hour day to put food on your table was terrifying in 2020. Now, we’re experiencing something completely different. We can’t get people back to these jobs where billionaires used to rule the landscape. They are having to pony up more and more of their profits to make profits. Again, I’m okay with it. I mean, why shouldn’t someone who works on a loading dock all day get paid as much as the person in the corner office? Both jobs are equally important, are they not? The corner office executive cuts and negotiates all the deals that it takes for that dock worker to have a job. In turn the dock worker then executes his or her job functions that allows the corner office executive to cut his or her next deal.
It’s a work cycle that hasn’t been addressed properly, if you ask me, and the forgiving of student loans will factor into this equation no doubt. Without the looming debt, workers will be able to pick and choose a little better, and when they do it will likely come down to rate of pay, hours worked, and benefits given. In fact, the Biden administration is calling the pandemic a national emergency that caused an economic fallout. But make no bones about it, conservative groups are exploring ways to sue, but they don’t know who has the legal standing. The not so funny thing is the proposal is to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. If Republicans win back the House, they could easily start the legal action against it. I find it funny, that the first true bailout of citizens is being threatened by Republicans. Does it surprise me? Nothing the Republicans do surprises anymore, except when they admit, out loud, to being a Republican.
There’s an old saying that goes something to the effect of, “Nobody watches you harder than someone who can’t stand you, so you might as well give them a show!” I feel that’s what Biden’s doing; he’s forcing the Republicans to take this away from 44 million Americans who could truly use the relief. I for one have never appreciated the cat and mouse games politicians have played with human lives, and this is no exception. But I truly think the Biden administration is playing this one well and forcing the other side of the aisle into doing something that could very well finish them, because the dumping of Roe v. Wade wasn’t enough.