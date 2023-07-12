The need to be fit, chasing good health, staying in shape, being able bodied, whatever you call it ... I really believe we are all wanting this on some level. Some of us want to be able to simply get up and walk while others strive for a level of conditioning that pushes the human body to the extremes. Personally, I hover towards the latter piece of that statement. I’ve completed a couple of Ironman Triathlons (the last one in 2018, so it’s been a little while), that take on a whole different level of fitness training; someone who has no interest in such feats would call it obsessive, and they might be right. But when you finish one of these things — 2.4-mile swim, 112 mile bike and capping your day with 26.2 mile run — you feel pretty bullet proof.
During my last Ironman I felt something “let go” just above my right butt cheek. Thankfully I was only a few miles from the finish when it happened, so I was able to finish fairly easily. But since that day, I’ve had issues running, and as a result I don’t really run that much anymore. Which can make me sad when I see people out running, especially in the rain ... man, did I love to run in the rain. When you’re a large mammal like me, having a natural cooling system is the best. But I still have the bike and that keeps me sane. I’ve got one that will handle time trails, one for road, one for gravel and one for the mountains. Yes, I agree, it’s ridiculous but it’s also my therapy, the one thing I can do for myself that keeps the rest of my life between the lines.
One thing I do well is gain and lose weight. I excel at the gaining part; I mean, I’m really good at it, which is also why getting on a bike nearly every day is critical. I’m also Italian, so eating because you’re hungry should never be a thing; you should just always be eating and maintaining a caloric count that reflects nicknames like MoMo and Ciccio. It’s a point of pride. For Italians, large people are a sign of healthy living and strength, at least for the guys. If you are a 5-foot-8 Italian guy that weighs 225 pounds, you’re big boned and strong in that culture. But if you’re from Finland or Uganda, then that same person would have bets placed on them for how their heart is going to explode (walking a flight of stairs, mowing the lawn, making another sandwich). Certainly, two opposite ends of the spectrum, and we would assume that somewhere in the middle would be the sweet spot; well, that’s the USA.
A big thing for the “I want to get fit” culture is the accoutrement, and that means fitness trackers. Oh man, where do I start with these things? All these do is make us obsessive compulsive about everything we do that we can assign a number to. Sleep, steps, heart rate, oxygen, body battery, fitness age, calories, respiration, HRV (which I don’t understand). It goes on and on. I could feel like I got a good night’s sleep only to wake and see that my sleep score is a 54 and I got zero minutes of REM sleep. How does this thing know what stage I’m in when I’m sleeping? How does it know I’m sleeping? When I started training for endurance, I didn’t have a fancy watch, I had a car, and that car would chart the distance, then I’d go out and run it. Now my watch warns me when my heart rate is too high! It vibrates and urges me to consider slowing down. I like the old fashioned way, waiting until your pulse takes on a metallic flavor and continuing to ignore it.
Getting on a fitness train takes a bunch of focus and finding something that you genuinely enjoy. For me, it’s cycling. I truly love the activity so it’s easier for me to get out there and do it. But all of it reminds me of an old Rodney Dangerfield joke: “My doctor told me if I take really, really good care of myself, one day, I’ll get very sick and die.” What the hell is up with that?