The funny thing about getting to the end of a year is it brings on a sense of renewal. Most people believe that the previous 365 days were the worst and the next 365 days will be better. As humans we tend to drag our garbage around, so unless you really plan on changing your approach on how you do things, chances are nothing will really change. In order to get something you never had, you have to do things you never did; this is how change occurs.
For me, I like to serve and make a difference. Sometimes that effort is as simple as writing about it here or talking about it on the radio and using these platforms to move the needle. I’m fortunate in that regard; I have 30 years of making connections that allow me to approach a problem. But I’ve realized that this approach, whereas it’s useful, only serves as a suggestion manual sometimes. I like that I can stimulate a conversation and that I’m not afraid to act on suggestions, roll up my sleeves and get things done. But would I do better strictly serving? Would it mean more if I were to run for an office? I’ve put it out there before, running for public office, that is.
I’ve been approached by people saying that they think I would be great holding a public seat. With Becca Balint now running for what will be the open congressional seat that Rep. Peter Welch will vacate in favor of filling the senatorial seat that Patrick Leahy is vacating, my thought was, should I run for that seat and serve my entire county and take my voice to the Vermont Capitol chambers? I’ve even gone so far as to register a domain name for such a venture and further recruited people to assist. But I’m a guy that is frustrated easily by the confines of procedure. It’s not that I don’t play well with others, but I am very frustrated by their inability to pull the trigger and make the right call. I have always said that if you want to bring things to a grinding halt or death by slow drip, form a committee. I truly believe that patient people should run for these offices.
Let’s talk about my patience for a moment, because if I do run for an office, I want you to know I have a mouth and I’m not afraid to use it (sometimes to my own detriment). I have often said that people want me to serve on their non-profit organizations, but they don’t want me to be their president or the chair. I’ve never appreciated the “over the top” unnecessary conversation or conjecture. Given that statement, you won’t find these two things anymore present than at Town Meeting, and I ran and won a seat as a Town Meeting representative. Two days of over-conversation that rarely moved the needle. That said, when good points were brought up to discuss, it became a fascinating conversation. When it didn’t, I would “push the question,” bringing the conversation to an end. Funny thing was, I took a little heat for doing it so much. When the question is pushed, it’s brought to the floor for a vote and if the majority agree, we move on. For the record, I only lost one and I feel that means that most people have the same patience level I have about wasting time.
So, running for public office of some sort seems to be a part of my future. But how do I do it, meaning, where do I serve? Senate? Select Board? School board? I guess these are the questions I need to answer. I’ll be honest, sometimes I feel like being the whip better suits me, being that person that can speak without restraints. But then I see what our school districts go through and the red tape they need to navigate, and I think, I own knives, I can cut through that tape. Maybe that’s where I start. Maybe a smaller office is better suited for my big mouth or maybe a big mouth needs a big platform? So, looks like I’ll be running for something in 2022. What that is, I’ll be sure to let you know, or maybe you’ll let me know; after all, it’s mostly your voice I would represent.