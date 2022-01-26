It was not intended the way it was received. I know what I said, it’s not what I meant. In an age where everything that is said is twisted into a ball of confusion, wouldn’t you think a more scripted answer is in order? But then we’d know that they are reading from a script so that’s no good either. Me, I’m truly exhausted by people misinterpreting what people are saying, that is to say until it fits my narrative.
President Biden did a press conference where he allowed the press to lob questions at him for two hours, something his predecessor would never do. Seriously, could you imagine the leverage he would have given every late-night talk show host and Saturday Night Live if that buffoon spoke for two straight hours. Nevertheless, Biden got up there and spoke for a couple of hours, question after question and a few things did float to the top (such as “minor incursion”) and when asked about a legitimate election Biden answered a question that wasn’t asked. He stated, “I’m not going to say it’s going to be legit, if we can’t pass these reforms,” when he was only asked about the next election, and of course it sounded like he was saying there won’t be a fair election. Now, as cringe worthy as that is, it will never be, “there are good people on both sides” or “in 1775 our army manned the airports” or “he’s a war hero because he was captured, I like people that weren’t captured.” I could go on.
Do I wish that Biden’s press conference went a whole bunch smoother? Yes, I do, but it didn’t so let’s move on, just like when Trump said he could stand on Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and not lose voters … which turns out to be true, because he got elected. But we as a society love to boil down two minutes’ worth of content lifted from 120 minutes of content. Case in point: Mitch McConnell, when speaking of the voting rights bill his party killed said, “African Americans, vote as much as Americans.” Now if just about anyone else who wasn’t named McConnell, Gaetz, Boebert or Taylor-Green had said it, I would know what they meant. But McConnell said it, and let’s face it, we can write Trump off for being clinically crazy with the vocabulary of an 8-year-old, but Mitch, his heart pumps a poisonous venom of lies and deceit. He has been grinding and bending rules his entire career. It’s win at all cost and damn the democracy. So, when he dismisses that statement as “outrageous” while killing a voter rights bill, then you gotta wonder.
Earlier I said that I get tired of people misinterpreting what people are saying. Then I said, “Until it fits my narrative.” I meant it. Let’s say Mister Bait and Switch Mitch was talking about gasoline prices and releasing some reserves to help lower costs and said, “African Americans, vote as much as Americans,” I would honestly say he misspoke. But he was discussing the voting bill and doing everything he could to make sure it was a non-starter. So, when he said, “African Americans, vote as much as Americans” I really think that’s what he meant to say. Because if he truly believed that voting was equal then he would have voted for and passed H.R.4, The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021. But he didn’t; instead he said, “African Americans, vote as much as Americans.”
Is there a reason I keep repeating, “African Americans, vote as much as Americans”? Yes, because it’s only when you hear it 100 times do you realize how dangerous it is given the context of the conversation when Mitch McConnell said, “African Americans, vote as much as Americans.” It has to stop and I for one am not sure how it will or who will be the one to shout it 100 times so that people will start listening. All we want is for every voice that wants to be heard, gets heard. I don’t feel it’s asking too much, but let’s face it, when the oppressed vote, Republicans don’t win, and that is why McConnell said, “African Americans, vote as much as Americans” and why I say, What the Hell is up with that?