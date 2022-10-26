What does public service mean? I’m not really talking about volunteering your time, even though that counts. I’m talking about the elected person, someone who serves in an official capacity and helps guide a group, municipality, or country. What exactly is the responsibility of that person? For me, they should act professionally, setting and maintaining a level of decorum while reflecting the values of those that elected them. This is what a public official should do.
A public official can be elected or appointed but the responsibility is the same. Yet we see it all the time, especially in the elected official realm, people forgetting why they are there and making decisions based on how they feel and not reaching back to the people that elected them. I think we always elect a set of values that we ourselves can support or trust, but sometimes those values are swayed, and the official voted the way they want without representing the majority.
In Brattleboro, I really feel as though our Select Board has reflected those values. Yes, we could make an argument on a few things, but mostly we’ve been lucky around how things are being executed. Our school board (Windham Southeast Supervisory Union), well that’s a different story altogether. It would appear that has turned into a cabal of sorts. Hiding behind a cloak executive session after executive session. I do see the need for executive sessions, but I also see the need for information being released to the public. It would seem that they have forgotten who they are working for and feel as though they are the only ones that can fix the issues at hand. If the public doesn’t know anything, then they can continue to operate in this pocket where they can espouse legal reasons why we’re all too dumb to know.
Manipulation is a game that is being played, the weaponizing of rules, bending the narrative and ousting people. I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty tired of watching it. I have a saying: people want the truth until the truth comes out. Once the truth is out it needs to be dealt with; while it’s being dealt with, the court of public opinion will be loud, dare I say deafening. Few will pitch in to help; rather, they will simply point the finger of blame and ask how (insert anything here) it could have happened. Those that have served the longest will be the most adept as to how to navigate those waters and they’ll use every tool available to do so; they’ll find a sacrificial lamb and lead it to slaughter. Once the heat is off, they stall and stall until the public has moved on, and once that happens, a decision will be made, a chapter closed and a sigh of relief by those that “serve.”
As many of you know, I ran for a position on this board. I did so knowing it’s a thankless and hard job that will open you to a litany of headaches. Trust me when I tell you, what’s going on now would not stand with me. I’m not suggesting that I’m the end all be all of public servants. What I do is tell the truth and inform those that are asking questions. I message, I talk, and I do everything I can without betraying confidences, of course. If there is a public matter, I will inform the public. If there is a private matter that includes details that can’t be spoken, I will figure out a way to message within legal means.
I never want to suggest that these issues are with everyone involved, they’re not. I think if you were to take a look, you could probably figure out who and where the problems lie. It has not gone unnoticed by me, that these are longstanding issues, and our school board is not the only one suffering these problems. But they are the only ones that have to answer to this particular community, and largely they are not. They found their sacrificial lamb, sacrificed her, and now they’re looking to move on. I recognize the game and I’m shocked that it’s being played.