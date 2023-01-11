The 15th time is a charm, I guess. Right when I really didn’t think it could get any worse, it continues to get worse. The Republicans are in complete disarray, like a white-hot comet plummeting towards earth, and when they make impact … scorched earth! Kevin McCarthy literally sold his soul, your soul, and my soul to become Speaker of the House. Someone with a red baseball cap will be swinging by all of our homes in the coming months to collect his debt. Now the funny part begins, he’ll stand up there, after being rejected 14 times (fourteen!) like nothing happened, except now it’ll only take one member (of his own party, as I understand it) to start his ousting process. It truly is unbelievable, but it happened; under the cloak of night in the early morning hours of January 7, 2023, the Republicans once again proved that democracy dies in the dark.
I need to learn more about how our government dysfunctions because I clearly don’t have a clue. I’m fully aware that until the House chooses a speaker, legally it can’t do anything, it has to elect someone. If the vote fails, it must vote again, and again. But here’s the part I’m not understanding: Why would you be allowed to run that many times? I ran for an elected office, I lost, I moved on. I understand that Washington is all about making a deal, but what happened last week was nothing short of disgusting. Do we honestly think the Democrats would have put up the same candidate 15 times?
Here’s what I’ve learned: I apparently know nothing about how things work! Granted, it had been 100 years since the last time it took multiple votes to gain a Speaker of the House; I wasn’t even alive, for that matter neither was my father. So, it stands to reason that this piece of the process would fall by the wayside. In my lifetime and most likely yours, the party in power has the votes it takes to push through their candidate. But the system confused me, I’m not going to lie. I especially didn’t understand when the votes were cast how someone was afforded the time to change someone’s mind so they would change their vote. That’s some “follow the money trail” stuff right there! I get that it’s probably easier to control in a federal building, but my God! They do it for everything! When a motion was put to the floor after round 14, I watched 10-20 votes get changed in the closing seconds. No wonder people just flip through their phones and stare at 10-second videos; it’s easier than trying to unpack this stuff! I would also argue that I had more brain cells die watching the 118th Congress pick a leader.
McCarthy does not hold the record for ballots lost for his bid to be speaker. He’s not even on the podium, he’s in fifth place. Taking the gold is Nathaniel P. Banks in the 34th Congress with a whopping 133 ballots being cast! But, in defense of the 33rd Congress, this guy was confusing: he boasted four different political parties, American Party (sounds like something Trump would conjure up), Democrat, Independent and then finally Republican. The guy flipped around like a freshly reeled-in fish on the dock. If you take a moment to look at a picture of this guy, he looks like that ticked-off coffee barista that you just asked for oatmilk, and when he gets home at night, he yells at his mom for folding his underwear wrong.
Anyway, today is all we can deal with, and deal we will have to do. Kevin McCarthy has written more checks than he’ll be able to cash. But the ones that do get cashed will fall somehow on our shoulders and I’m not okay with that. These people need to abide by the same rules we do — one election, one vote — and if you lose you can try again at the next seating of Congress. If I lost something five times in a row, I might drop back and assess my situation, unless someone was telling me that votes can be purchased! What the hell is up with that?