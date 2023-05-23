Narratives are good as long as they are accurate. They’re bad and dangerous when they’re not. Let’s face it, we all fall prey to them. Especially if you sit in front of any screen for any amount of time to try and get information. Someone asked me a while ago how to get information about what was truly happening in our country. I sent them to the BBC and Reuters, two news organizations that are of shore and have no skin in the game, they are just going to give you the facts. The problem with information these days is not that it’s wrong, the consumer seems to be coming from some moral high ground that their opinion is predetermined. For example, policing is a lightning rod issue that is more polarizing than Democrats and Republicans. So, if a story hits the news about the police, those that think all cops are bad, will be reinforced in their beliefs. Those who like cops, will also be reinforced in their beliefs.
But what happens when the national narrative is applied on a local level? Again, and because it’s easier for me to make this point using such a triggering issue. Policing in Brattleboro, Vermont is different from policing in Brooklyn, New York. Yes, we have the same issues Brooklyn has just on a lesser scale. But the concerns that the individuals who suit up every day to police our towns and cities are the same. They don’t want to do anything that would fit the national narrative that all cops are bad, or they really don’t make a difference.
Small example, but it played out in real time for me. I had the chance to walk downtown with Chief Norma Hardy on Monday. As I was on my way to meet her, I ran into Officer Ryan Washburn who stopped to introduce a new recruit as they were on the hunt for a stolen violin. I met up with the Chief and we walked from the Transportation Center to the Commons and back. By the time we had reached the corner of High Street and Main Street, Officer Washburn drove by with the stolen violin he had just recovered. I had only been walking with the Chief for roughly 35 minutes. But for me what a true testament that our police officers are doing what they’re trained to do, effectively, professionally, and they take their jobs seriously. My hats off to them, this police department belongs nowhere near the national narrative. I can tell you that success story, but if they do, it takes on a different tone. So, I’m pleased to tell it.
Honestly, I’ve never had more confidence in the time that I’ve resided in Brattleboro that our police department acts and moves in a fashion that should be breathing trust into the community. They know the difference between someone who needs help and someone who needs police intervention. Our police department does not fit a national narrative and I noticed that change with former Chief Michael Fitzgerald who preached that mental illness in not a crime and de-escalation was the new way to conduct the department. This has continued under Chief Hardy who is busy building our ranks back up with police officers that fit and will respect this community. I believe the word she used was family.
It's not just policing that falls prey to a national narrative; alternatives to policing also fall under a narrative. When we throw things out like restorative justice it conjures up things like hugs and coupons for therapy. Again, not true. I still have a lot to learn about how we operate our restorative justice here in Brattleboro and I’m eager to learn. But here’s the snapshot that I can give you. If you ask your neighbor to turn down the music and they respect that and do it, that falls under that heading. The police don’t need to be called and it’s handled on a personal level. It’s called respect and it’s how we should all be conducting ourselves.
So, the next time you see something in the news ask yourself, does that apply to my community? I bet if you stopped and really examined it and asked questions, you’d find that it didn’t. You may have to dig deep, ask hard questions and discover some uncomfortable truths, but while you’re doing that don’t attached them to people who are doing their jobs correctly.