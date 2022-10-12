I will tell you this, we are lucky to live where we live! This past weekend was flooded with folks who want a little slice of what we enjoy every day. Well maybe we don’t enjoy an Apple Pie Festival, Renaissance Fair and Fireman’s Boot drop every day, but we do embrace the lifestyle. There was so much going on this past weekend I was almost glad that I could only do my part of it, which was a Bar-B-Que Competition on the Brattleboro Common. After years of going back and forth, my organization (Black Mountain Assisted Family Living) and the Brattleboro Buddy Walk finally figured out a great way to collaborate and combine efforts. I do love a good collaboration and they provided a really nice built-in audience for our inaugural event (A big thanks to Jim Nicholson and Andy Davis for working with us; they raised some good money for Special Olympics Vermont).
Since I’m thanking people, let me take a minute to thank the folks that made our day possible: The Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Hubbard Breeders, McGee Chrysler, Foard Panel, Elite Vinyl Images, Brattleboro Auto Mall, VT Sewer and Drain, Chroma, HCRS, Brattleboro Reformer, Farnum Insulators, BS & L, Lotus Graphics, Members 1st Credit Union and Great Eastern Radio. Sorry, I didn’t mean to start this thing sounding like a “Thank You” press release, but it’s important to thank those that make your day a little easier and they sure did.
Back to how fortunate we are to live where we live. Weekends like this past one provide opportunities for tourists to boost our economy and for us to connect with people we only see once a year (usually at these events). I met so many new people and gave out so many hugs to folks that I haven’t hugged since before the pandemic, and there’s nothing better than a warm hug from a soul you haven’t seen in a stretch. Weekends like this last one embody the essence of who we are and remind us of why we stay. We can kinda relax into the idea that we live in a place that will judge you more for not saying hello than the shoes you’re wearing. That’s my kind of place and I’m happy to be here.
Not unlike many of us who have folks that live down South, we had some house guests who came to soak up what we take for granted. They went to every festival, while my wife ran into the million people she never gets to see except this one time of the year. It was definitely a feel-good time for all of us and I often walk away from it exhausted but fulfilled.
Then, there’s the foliage; man, it’s really popping right now. After what was considered by many to be a hot and dry summer, we’re now being rewarded with a color array I haven’t seen in a long time. The oranges, yellows and reds that mix with the burnt versions of those colors are truly a sight for sore eyes, and it’s all ours! It’s the one time of the year I really like watching my social media feed light up with photos from others who are feeling the way I do. It’s also clothing roulette season. It can be 25 degrees when you leave the house in the morning and by midafternoon it’s close to 70! But no complaints from me, I just wear a layer I can peel off and forget at the office.
Yup, we’re lucky to live where we live and we’re lucky to live among the people who also call this place home. In the next few weeks, the days will become shorter and shorter and usher in the beige season of leafless trees. This will open us up to cooler days and nights which always makes getting outside a littler harder. But we always find ways to get out there and breathe in that crisper air. Sometimes, it’s good to be reminded we live in a pretty good spot!