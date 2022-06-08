I read something the other day that stated, “Society has become so fake that the truth actually bothers people.” I should note that it was posted by some organization called Common Sense Corner (likely crippled by keyboard activism and overloaded with meme’d solutions that aren’t tethered to anything that’s actionable, yet has over 100,000 followers … and I’m one). Common sense is nice except it no longer means what everyone thinks it means, because let’s face it, common sense isn’t that common anymore. So, I thought it was funny and ironic that this odd little nugget of puked up fortune cookie logic came from this site and even though it’s somewhat factual in its word structure it’s coming from a source that is meant to blindly entertain and push an agenda (I think they want to entertain, it’s hard to tell sometimes).
But it did get me thinking about society and how we’re interacting with one another and how things are getting done as of late (or not). Every single day we are bombarded with unnecessary static that can keep us off our game. I don’t care how good you think you are at simply hitting delete, you’re distracted! I’m distracted! How many times have we all run into someone that we know and have said, “Hey, did you get that email … text … voicemail … DM … IM … WhatsApp … post?” only to have them say, “Yes, so sorry, it’s been nuts, I owe you a response.” It begs the question of why they didn’t respond back. They’re distracted, and like you, it’s becoming harder and harder to think, respond and keep one’s focus. We’re hit with a lot all the time and if you are a carrier (of a smart phone), then it comes right to your pocket all day long. I’m also willing to bet that most of the noise you receive is subscribed to by … you!
A few columns ago I talked about how broken our health care system is. What I witnessed before I wrote it really opened my eyes to what’s going on around us. We don’t have the time to put in the work to fix the inherent problem (whatever that is for anyone), but we do have time to pop a quick pill and make it go away. Again, that’s not to forsake what good some pharmaceuticals do, rather it speaks to the constant Band Aiding we’re doing to ourselves and those around us. Go stand in any one of the pharmacies and just notice how many pills these places are handing out in a day. The amount is crazy and sometimes I wonder how many are necessary. I get that we all really want to just take the magic pill and move on, it’s all we really have time for these days. Again, we can’t focus on anything as a whole. Of course, this is a broad statement that does implicate all of us, which to be fair, isn’t fair. But, majority rules.
Once again, I don’t profess to have all the answers here. Some of this stuff is low hanging fruit, like taking care of yourself. Not providing an audience for every parade that waltzes by. I’m mainly referring to the internet and those trolling conversations people get into. I see it all the time, on the most innocuous posts. Some Captain of the Dunning Kruger typing team will weigh in with some hateful and stupid statement greatly overestimating their own knowledge or competence on that particular topic. They are simply adding to the pile of garbage we shift through daily. I’ve chosen not to pick these stupid keyboard cowboy fights; they are a tremendous time suck and waste of energy.
The amount of information and garbage that is dumped into our daily lives will only get worse. It has fueled some of the world’s biggest issues and problems, because they get regurgitated up with a narrative slant and that’s where we get into talking point arguments and begin to flush this society towards an idiocracy state. Just because we’re invited to a fight doesn’t mean we have to show up every time. Especially when the fight is dumb, you need not tangle your intellect with every troglodyte with a keyboard.