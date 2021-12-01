What can make it stop? I’m not talking about political divisiveness — that will be here forever, and it’s been around ever since the wooden teeth party was elected to office that very first time. I’m not discussing COVID, Corona or the newest guest to the party, the Omicron variant; I fear that this whole thing will never go away, and we’ll just get used to dealing with it like we do the flu. Nor am I here to ponder Roe versus Wade, 1st and 2nd amendments, or any other lightning rod issue. Nope! Today, I take on the extended car warranty! This is something that affects us all and is a form of telephonically spread cancer that cares not if you’ve ever owned a car!
I know you all are with me. When that call comes in from Fort Fryer, Tennessee, and you don’t know anybody from Fort Fryer, Tennessee, but you pick it up anyway. When you have taken the bait the pre-recorded voice pops on after an awkward delay (which is when you should have hung up, just after realizing you should have never picked up) and says, “I’m calling today with an important message about your car’s extended warranty. If you own a 1983 Chevy Citation your time is running out …” Okay, maybe it’s not the ’83 Citation (though my family did own one), but it will be a car you likely don’t own anymore or a car so far over its warranty time that it’s uninsurable. Well, I want this call to stop! For a minute there you could register your phone number with a do not call list. But now … it’s full-on cellular warfare! You can’t avoid them; you can block the number for Fort Fryer and then a spoofed number that looks local will replace it. It’s like a game of Whack-A-Mole that won’t end!
What we all need to understand is, first and foremost, these are scams. Simply put, you pick up that phone and start talking, and the fleecing will begin! I read somewhere that these audio hustles are made nearly five billion times per month. It’s a numbers game; they cost virtually nothing to generate, and the numbers show that a third of us fall for them. This has cost Americans nearly $30 billion in these scams alone (that figure likely includes all phone scams, not just car warranty scams). Each successful call generates $182 on average. These calls also seem to ramp up around the holidays, as those that fall for them are a little worried about a big additional car expense. Unfortunately, the ones that are most likely to fall for these schemes are the elderly and that angers me more than anything.
Now, it’s not just the phone calls; they’re also starting to come in via text message. I recently got one confirming the $1,200 television I bought on Amazon verifying my purchase (they clearly don’t know about my stance on buying local). My point is this: if you haven’t generated the inquiry, it’s a rip off. If someone you know isn’t helping you with this sort of stuff, it’s a rip off. If you want to extend your car’s warranty, call your local dealership. I could be wrong, but I think anyone can sell you an extended warranty here locally. Better news, if your car is no longer eligible, they’re going to tell you (and maybe sell you a new car; it’s kinda their super power and, let’s face it, you deserve a new car).
I tried to download one of those phone apps that kill robo calls and before I freaked out and unloaded it, it told me there were over seven million scam calls in Vermont last month alone. So, buyer beware, beware of everything, all the time. You can no longer trust anything like this that is unsolicited. And unless you’re really good at thinking on your feet, don’t answer or just hang up, do not engage. But if you can think on your feet and get a human, go ahead, have some fun, I like to answer the phone with, “You’re on the air, give your name and address, I’ll mail you some information about reducing your student loans.” What the hell is up with that?