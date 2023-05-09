Here’s the world (country) we live in. You can do a simple search for mass shootings and find more information than you know what to do with. It’s not a joke, the statistics that even the most simplest of search engines will spit out are nothing short of mind numbing. For instance, I would be happy to report that Vermont is in the bottom five for mass shootings per 100,000 people at .15! Delaware, yeah, I’m gonna need you to stay away from them, they top the list at 5.62. That said, California takes the top podium spot for the most overall at 257 mass shootings in 2023 alone. Texas is number four at 129, and New Hampshire... well those folks haven’t had any in 2023, so I guess they lean on the “Live Free” part a little more than the latter half of their state moto.
I don’t want you to think I’m making a joke out of this, I’m not, far from it. Maybe I look to shock a little and that is why I’m taking a cavalier approach. I don’t hold out hope that this latest shooting is going to wake anyone up, force change or even offer up anything. It won’t. What you’re picking up in my tone is apathy. It’s not that I don’t feel for the people that suffered at the hands of a deranged person with a gun, I do. Their families that have to reconcile the senseless act that took their loved one from them, my heart breaks for them. My apathetic nature is from everything that rolls out afterwards; and by everything, I mean nothing. Sure, the outrage that lasts for a few news cycles is predictable, at this point I think anyone of us can write the script of who says what and when. The thoughts and prayers contingent that have taken to political pivots every time this happens has worn me into apathy. The apathetic approach to guns has worn me out.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m still willing to weigh in, but it’s short lived and frankly, that’s what “they” want. Along with a thoughts and prayers contingent there is also the Good Guy with a gun clan. But you can’t even draw down credible information for that argument. As I pointed out a little earlier, our neighbor to the east, New Hampshire, has had zero mass shootings in 2023. The citizens there have 14.6 guns per thousand, Wyoming can also boast zero mass shootings and the residents there have 195.7 guns per thousand! Vermont has 6.4 and had one shooting. So there really is no weight to that argument.
It all begs the question, is it time to form a new question or have we simply become so desensitized by gun violence that it has literally become a baseball score in our news feeds? Is it just where we live and the thought that it could never happen here that gets us through the day? Let’s face it, a majority of gun owners are responsible, especially around here. But something is afoot and I really can’t put my finger on the cause of all these mass shootings. I can suggest that perhaps it’s the increased amount of them/the frequency in which they happen. If more and more people are doing it, it does lend itself to more of it happening. It’s like waiting to cross the street then noticing a bunch of people jaywalking, why wait, everybody’s doing it. Yes, that’s an extreme oversimplification but the theory is real and the result is true.
The fact that you can get guns so easily and couple that with a political climate that is unwilling or incapable of changing the status quo and you’ve got a perfect storm for violence. We know what it takes to stop the violence or at the very least slow it down, but we don’t because of the backlash. I always like to use traffic violations as an example. We all don’t speed, yet we’re all expected to obey posted speed limits. For those of us prone to a lead foot we know if we get caught, we get fined and then our insurance (also mandated by law) goes up. This keeps users of our roadways safer. So why wouldn’t we think some regulation around guns wouldn’t do the same?