The ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal was 1,300 feet long and 200 feet wide. One shipping container is 45 feet long, 8 feet wide and 10 feet high. The ship that was stuck is carrying 23-24,000 of these containers and forced other ships with the same amount of cargo to go days out of their way or be detained. The amount of cargo numbers into the hundreds of billions of dollars. If you don’t think that this is a supply chain interruption, you’d be mistaken. Yes, likely a very temporary blip but if we’ve learned nothing during COVID we’ve learned what a supply chain interruption feels like.
We’re a culture that buys in abundance; it’s who we are, myself included. I guess it’s what defines us as Americans bent on the material gain — again, myself included. We all experienced it in the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was snapping up toilet paper. Here’s a fun fact: I interviewed and spoke to a half dozen industry experts regarding the run on toilet paper and not one of them had any idea why that occurred. But it speaks to a bigger issue of the perceived opulence we strive for; it clouds our thought process and makes us buy things we don’t need, we just want them. Again, I too am a victim of this pitfall, so please don’t take this as some condemnation of a life that includes this kind of spending.
But then one ship goes sideways, and our supply chain is interrupted again. I for one didn’t have anything on that ship, at least nothing I know about. So, one thing I’ve committed to do is to try and buy everything I can from local sources. I feel that if I can get my head wrapped around sourcing as much as I can from businesses, folks and farms that are mostly comprised of my neighbors, that will win on two separate fronts. First being, I’m supporting my local economy; second, I’m creating a situation that creates the security of knowing that I’m not waiting on something that may have just turned sideways.
Yes, it’s true, sometimes this kind of shopping is significantly more expensive than the items that you can purchase from your big box store or online retailer. But it also doesn’t leave you exposed when things run short. We are our own local economy; we can break our dependency on imported items and things purchased outside of our immediate circle. At the end of the day we shouldn’t and can’t rely on something that happened over 6,000 miles away from us when we really need to be focused on the things that are going on six miles away from us.
I do understand the need for imported items, and I also know that items shipped on these massive cargo ships wind up on our local shelves. We all need to understand this — the fallout of what’s happening in the Suez Canal won’t be felt for some time, but it will be felt. You can’t make a 300-billion-dollar supply chain error and not have it affect us somewhere down the road. We’re still recovering from a current supply chain interruption brought on by demand, with this next wave ready to hit the shores in the next 6-8 months.
We have become far too dependent on imported goods. We accept these things easily because we can afford them, or we got a great deal on something. If COVID taught us anything, it should have been to be a little more resourceful. Is there a reason that a piece of wood called a 2x4 has tripled in price? Did our trees stop growing? Did our mills stop running or did we just decide that the big box store (the folks that tend to set the pricing on these items) is where we needed to purchase that 2x4 as opposed to going to one of our local lumber yards?
The supply chain is a tricky thing and has a long reach. So, we may need to take the short reach and once and for all do 80 percent of our shopping locally, and by locally, I mean sourcing as much as we can from our own region. It seems like now would be a pretty good time to start, before we find ourselves in another cold scramble to purchase necessities.