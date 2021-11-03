The last thing Jeff Bezos and his flying phallus needs is your money. We as a society are boiling down our monetary expenditures to a select few super stores because they have the prices we need to survive. Granted, if I wanted to purchase a television from a local retailer in Brattleboro, I’m not sure where I could do that. I might be forced to travel outside the area and maybe even into a big box store to make such a purchase. As you know, you can’t get everything here, but if you can, you should, and if you can’t … well, you can’t. But we owe it to our small independent brick and mortar stores to walk through their doors first.
Typically, I don’t write the “Shop Local” plea for a few more weeks. I usually wrap it around sarcastic tones with a side of a Black Friday joke or two sprinkled in for good measure. I will say this about Black Friday 2021, at least it gives you a chance to stay local. Cyber Monday is really the one I’d like to go after this year. I mean … if you’re okay with financing phallic symbols that haphazardly shoot old people into space, by all means, please, keep adding to your cart and purchasing now. Meanwhile, as your Amazon packages show up and you wonder why there are no stores left on Main Street in a few years, look back to this moment when I warned you: this type of purchasing hurts our communities.
This year more than ever, we need to try and keep as many things local as humanly possible. It’s going to be harder to get things with the supply chain interruptions. Add in that all federal employees and their contractors must be vaccinated by early December, and we could possibly be looking at further delays. Oh yeah, let’s throw this into the batter too: finding employees to work has proven itself to be extremely difficult. What does this all mean? For me, it means if I don’t have it in hand, then I don’t have it at all. There’s an old saying in sales: “99 percent closed is 100 percent not closed.” A few years ago, shopping online would usually mean that you would receive your purchase, maybe after a day or two shipping delay, but it would arrive. That ship has sailed on so many fronts. If you want to make sure you get something, you can’t wait, you need to act now.
I’m not trying to push a panic button; I’m simply saying these are the times we’re working with. The supply chain interruptions are real. The West Coast accepts 40 percent of our imports in those massive cargo ships and currently there are well over 60 ships waiting to be unloaded. I read somewhere that there are over 700,000 shipping containers waiting to be distributed. If you don’t think this will impact us, you’re wrong. Stores in our area have closed because of not being able to get product (one of the reasons the Jacksonville General Store closed, passed over by delivery routes in favor of bigger stores). Does that sound fair? Of course it doesn’t; in fact, I would go so far as to say, it truly sucks! The Jacksonville store may not have been on your list of stores to shop in for the holidays, but I’m guessing that, if you live in that area, it would have helped to put food on your table.
I’m not finger wagging here; I understand that occasionally we need to hop online and buy certain things. But I also understand that if we don’t check first with our local retailers, we’re going to have a different set of issues over the next few years. But over the next few months as the holidays come crashing down around us, I need to tell you this: the early bird gets the laptop or Xbox, bicycle, or whatever it is you want to get someone. So, I’m not only imploring you to shop at your local retailer this year, but I’m also imploring you to do it now. If you’re the person that prides yourself in doing all of your shopping two days before the big day, you might as well go fill your own stocking with coal this year. Shop local!