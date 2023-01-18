The attention span of Pumpkin, your child’s pet goldfish, is a full nine seconds. The attention span for the average human is eight seconds! Congratulations! But if we could give ole Pumpkin a smart phone, divisive politics, environmental issues, then he’d be licking the inside of his fish tank. Yes, there are those among us that are deep critical thinkers and have a much longer attention span, but there are also those that bend the cumulative lower than the eight-second mark; those are the people that say “storm the Capitol.” So, the next time you are tapping on the glass of the fishbowl and talking to Pumpkin, please know that Pumpkin is evolving past us.
This isn’t a new phenomenon. In 2000 the attention span of the average human was 12 seconds. We only bested a goldfish by three seconds when it came to paying attention. Three seconds separated us from something that cost a few bucks and we flushed down the toilet when it died. But here in 2023 it would seem the goldfish have their fins on the toilet tank handle and they’re waiting for us to fall in. Is it any wonder? I mean, we are getting our information from people named Michael Strahan, Hines Ward and Gayle King instead of the Walter Cronkites and Harry Reasoners of the world. Nothing against Strahan, Ward and King, but we put celebrities in these trusted roles to break down what’s going on.
I remember chatting with an anti-vaxxer a while back (estimated attention span 4.5 seconds), who was saying that there were microchips in the vaccine and the government could track you. I explained to him that it wasn’t a vaccine that was doing that, it was his cell phone, but let’s face it, he wasn’t going to give that up. Shortly after that conversation ended, I started to think to myself, “I should have reasoned with him,” “I should try to talk him off the ledge.” When someone is claiming that the government is injecting everyone with a microchip, there is no reasoning with that, and you exit the conversation. Anyway, I thought to myself, he’s calling the shot/booster we get a vaccine (because that’s what it’s being called). It’s not a vaccine; a vaccine by definition is a substance used to stimulate immunity. This booster helps to prevent you from getting gravely ill from it should you contract that. If we had the attention span of a goldfish, I would try to explain that, but we don’t, so we simply call it a vaccine because everyone understands that.
Technology is killing critical thinking. Media is killing critical thinking. Fox News and MSNBC are killing critical thinking. Look, I’ll admit that sometimes I listen to NPR; I enjoy the longer format stories and explanations. I do! Could I do with less of the 15-part series on sustainable kale farming in cloudy environments? Yes, I could. But I’m not a big kale fan and even less of a farmer so we would need to factor that in. Just the same, when it comes to world events and big issues on the national front, I want the longer story. I do want to hear what happened and how it happened. I want it from both sides and I want to draw my own conclusion that is routed in facts! I don’t think that’s asking a lot. But most of the folks want to read the headline and fill in the rest of the story based on their own narrative.
If you’ve been reading my column for a while, you know that I’ve always accused this country of being “two weeks dumb.” Meaning, if you let something plow through a couple of news cycles, we forget about it. Case in point, they found classified documents in Biden’s garage, and they got handed over. Sure, Trump’s name has been lobbed around but the focus now is on Biden. I don’t have an explanation for how classified documents wound up next to Biden’s golf clubs, but they did, and he’s turned it all over. Trump ... well, that took a raid on Mar-a-Lago to recover the documents. These two things are similar, but they are not the same. But as we plummet towards gnat- and mosquito-level processing, getting people to understand the difference … well, you might as well be talking to Pumpkin.