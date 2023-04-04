Now is the time we should guard our words and resist the urge to finger point. Now is the time we don’t leap into the pit of despair and start unnecessary strife in a community that is waking up today, wondering what happened to the community they grew up in. In an answer, that community, it’s gone, but may I suggest not forgotten.
I had a cute column lined up for today about my horrible experience trying to fly home on Friday from Florida. I recognize that statement alone drips of first world and champagne problems. But then, on Monday morning it happened again, the second homicide in four days! I don’t know about you, but it shook me to my core, and I realized that this community doesn’t need my silly problems in the face of these daunting issues. It was hard reading and learning about the first one on Birge Street last week, but to discover and learn details about the homicide at the Groundworks Shelter this Monday ... it was more than I could handle. Which brings me back to my opening sentence, we must resist the urge right now to cast doubt and armchair quarterback these situations.
I’m a guy that people feel safe talking to, so it didn’t take long before I was talking to someone about the first homicide, and they took a shot at the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust. I suggested once again, that WWHT is not the fall guy here, instead the heroes. They house thousands of people and provide those homes at prices that are affordable. I would hazard to say that 2 percent of people out of the thousands they house have had some control issues, and we allow those few to paint the bigger picture. It’s easy to criticize; it’s easy to punch when someone is down. But can you offer up suggestions that are helpful or are you just capable of statements that are hurtful? Before you open your mouth about a situation you know little about, ask that question.
Then around 9:30 on Monday morning, it happened again, but this time it was more graphic and affected more people on a level I hope to never know. What happen Monday nobody could have seen coming there. All were powerless to stop it. An empty void will be felt in the Groundworks organization for years to come. So, before anyone feels the urge to approach me to disparage the name of Groundworks, please know, you do not have an audience. Again, this is an organization that helps thousands of people every year, yet they are not immune to a dirty bomb statement that can make them seem like something they are not. Both of these incidents, isolated as they are can rattle an organization, and if that organization can’t turn to their community without receiving support in a time of need, what exactly do we have left?
If I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, 3 to 5 percent seem to be able to create a narrative. It always seems to be the smallest percentage of people we focus on in this life. We allow the few to control the many; it’s like a world history lesson that we keep on repeat. Unfortunately, those few suck the air out of the room, and become the one thing we focus on that leads us down a path of criticism, and we can’t afford for that to happen. We can’t take the coffee cup position that we think makes us sound smart, because it doesn’t. Our community has changed, things that we used to see or read in the news are happening here.
For the second time in less than a week, the Vermont State Police have pulled their portable crime lab into our community, and that’s terrifying. But now is not the time for commentary and harsh words, now is the time for support. As my mother used to remind me, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” Don’t add to the fire; this community needs some healing at this point. It does not need barbs thrown from the shadows. It needs hugs given in the sunlight!