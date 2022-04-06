I got news for you, politics is a contentious business no matter what side of the aisle you stand on. But … if you’re still calling yourself a Republican, then, my friend, your soul is dead and the word humanity is a forgotten part of the vernacular. Now I’m not saying that the Democrats won’t eventually join these ranks, they will, they’re just not there yet. If you dial back the political clock, back to say, 1982, then today’s Democrat would likely be called a Reagan Republican (at least inside the beltway). Recently someone asked me to define the political landscape and I told them, it’s Red Team versus Blue Team, and the Red Team is on the field flinging poop into the crowd and the Blue got lost leaving the locker room. By now you know I’m no fan of two-party politics and I’m increasingly losing my faith in those that run for these higher offices.
If what is passing for Republican politics doesn’t seem like a new level of crazy, then maybe we need to take a fresh look at the definition of crazy. Supreme Court confirmation hearings alone were enough to lay your faith in our system to rest. Some of those crazy questions were next-level stupid and insulting. Yeah, yeah, yeah … I get it, this is a blue team pick so the right needs to do everything they can to throw shade on Ketanji Brown Jackson. But, honestly, this is one of the most qualified and experienced candidates ever raised to the office and they still felt the need to ask her dumb questions like, “Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman’,” asked by a woman whose sole purpose was to create a sound bite that the Fox News faithful would lap up. Please keep in mind that the two previous selections, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, were nowhere near as qualified, and Barrett replaced a very qualified judge, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
I grew up with Republicans; back then, these were just some people I had philosophical differences with; I didn’t hate them, they didn’t hate me, we just weren’t going to agree on certain aspects of policy. It’s fine because great things come from discussion. But today, it’s all about talking points, headlines, and sound bites. We don’t create substantive conversation anymore; we create divides and arguments. But now, Republicans are willfully ignoring attacks against our constitutional and legal system. I wish I could simply ask someone on the right how they feel about the 457-minute gap in Trump’s White House phone logs on January 6, 2021, the very day the insurrection took place. But I can’t, because they’ll have some sort of tin foil hat conspiracy theory about how the left made it up. How do you have a conversation with that level of crazy? But it doesn’t stop there. Matt Gaetz votes against capping insulin cost and suggests that folks should just lose weight. Lisa McClain, an “R” out of Michigan, claims that Trump caught Osama Bin Laden. Lauren Boebert said out loud that people should have to wait until they’re 21 before coming out. This is the same woman whose husband exposed himself to a teenage girl!
The list of crazy behavior continues. Meanwhile, the craziest thing that is happening out of the Democratic camp is Biden hasn’t called what’s happening in the Ukraine genocide. That is literally the crazy thing the left hasn’t done. They haven’t tried to ban books, gone to war with the word “gay” or attacked Disney (though to be fair, Disney is a typical evil predatory capitalist company, but … cartoon dogs and mice, so nobody wants to hear it). If you watch any movie or television series with a dystopian plot where people have lost basic freedoms, this is how it begins, with these conversations.
I used to say there’s virtually nothing we can do about it. See, that’s not true. All you have to do is make as much noise as they do. I think we’ve entered into the prison rules portion of the program where we find the biggest, toughest bully in the yard and knock them out. Because if we don’t, people like Sarah Palin will resurface again and run for office! Wait … What? What the hell is up with that?