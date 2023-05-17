I don’t think anyone would argue with me when I say that there’s an air of mistrust out there. It’s virtually everywhere and it doesn’t matter what or who we’re talking about. Big government, small government, municipal leaders to civic leaders, police to criminal. Nobody trusts anybody anymore. Sure, we may have certain areas of influence within our own circles — mother, father, sister, brother, best friend — but outside that circle we’re now convinced we’re never going to get a straight answer. This isn’t a new concept. “Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.” You know who said that? John Adams — while we were building a system we were supposed to trust!
We’ve become a society of people easily misled. We don’t feel as though we get straight answers, even when we get straight answers. Maybe it’s the way the answer is packaged, and we simply don’t understand the answer and that makes us feel as though we’re not being heard. It’s frustrating and we’re drawn to the thing we best understand. We literally watched it happen during the runup to the 2016 election, when Bernie Sanders’ supporters turned to Trump after Hillary Clinton was elevated to the Democratic candidate. I for one will never understand how you can be in the Bernie camp, then do this 180 and support Trump; it simply won’t balance for me. But it did happen and it was borne from a system that we didn’t trust.
Analog understanding versus digital understanding. Analog explanations versus digital explanations. Back in the day we could be flipped and turn into something different, radicalized for the lack of a better term. Like I said earlier, this isn’t new; mental hijacking has been around since the dawn of time. But you used to have to work on someone. Show up to their house, meet them for coffee, present them with literature and pamphlets that showed some new radical way of thinking. Now you can be hammered online with a proliferation of hot garbage so high you’ll never get to the top. All you need is a soul in doubt who is tied into social media and a well-placed narrative and boom, done. It happens so quickly, the course correction isn’t even possible.
Social media is bad for us; its algorithm literally is designed for profit, and mistrust is massively profitable. I’m not suggesting something you don’t already know. But I am reminding you all that algorithms are running things now. Half the things that are placed in front of you are not put there by a person; they’re being placed there by a string of code that someone wrote and forgot about. Nearly everything that upsets us within the digital realm is either put there by something not human or your drunk uncle (technically still not human).
Hate is highly profitable. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram (owned by Facebook) all make money when we’re busy stirring the pot. Hating the other person comes with a cost but we’re paying the price and others are cashing the checks. It’s weird, I know this, yet I remain on social media platforms, although I did completely erase myself from Twitter, but remain on the others to stay connected to the few good things they do. It is few and far between, the good things, that is. But these days social media is this thing that we can’t live without; we need it to connect, we need it to reach the masses. But, social media is designed on a culture of fear ... It’s designed to whip us into a frenzy and feed us the one thing that will bend what we know and believe into something else. We’re “online chatting with bots and artificial intelligence” that build mistrust; there is no chance for active listening or critical thinking. The internet and social media builds friction among its customers; it’s abrasive, it knows what it’s doing and continues to do it. It continues to do it because we continue to take the bait. So, you don’t need to abandon it, you just need to control it. We need to use it and not let it use us.