The Republican Party is dead! That is to say, as I understood the values that built the party. Even though they seem to be rooted in the old guard talking points of lower taxes, restrictions on immigration, gun rights, deregulation, family values, right to life, etc. The Grand Old Party’s ship has sailed; well, maybe hi-jacked at high seas is a better analogy. What used to be the high moral ground the party once enjoyed has been dismantled and sold to the highest bidder. It has been overrun by the spineless action of a majority not even admitting that an insurrection took place a little over a month ago.
We vote within the emotional mood we’re in when the polls open. This country is no longer thinking forward, it worries about the problems today and gives no thought to what might happen tomorrow. Democrats have always worried about the future, the environment, social justice, equality, freedom of speech. That thinking is what upsets the Republicans so much. In a way I understand, honestly. If the house is on fire you can’t really think about rebuilding it until you’ve put it out. That said, I believe a blue voter steps into the voting booth thinking beyond the current situation. Further, I’m convinced that the Republican voter largely does not think about how a vote cast today will impact tomorrow. For instance, Democratic voters could see the mess created by the previous administration and opted to vote for something different. If the elections were on January 7, 2021 (the day after the insurrection), how many more people would have voted for Biden/Harris?
I’ve always said the U.S. vote has been made up of largely one issue voters. Pro Choice/Pro Life, 2nd Amendment, whatever it is. But has the right to bear arms ever helped your property taxes? Has the right to carry a gun ever helped your child go to an affordable school? Likely, it hasn’t. It’s not to say that it’s not important; it is. All I’m saying is that the same candidate that will “stand up” for your 2nd Amendment rights is the same candidate that will reduce funding for a critical service that a family member might need. This isn’t a new phenomenon, it’s as old as the vote itself because people tend to vote with emotion and not facts.
This way of thinking has single handedly destroyed the party of Lincoln. The hubris around the currently elected Republicans is something we’ve never seen before. I truly believe that they think they can’t be touched, that they are operating so above the law that the truth doesn’t matter as long as you can get enough to vote for the lie. Case in point, Marjorie “the QAnon-spouting, heckling school shooting victim, calling for the death of House leaders, 9-11 wasn’t real” Taylor Greene still received 199 votes to the affirmative. She’s been recorded calling for the death of Nancy Pelosi; she’s chased Parkland School shooting survivor David Hogg, making baseless claims about the shooting. Yet, 199 Republicans voted for her!
It’s no secret, the Republican Party cannot come back from this. The MAGA Patriot Party has turned our landscape from something we could navigate to something that we need to dodge. As part of my muscle memory, I’ve always tried to find the peaceful resolve. I always say I have an olive branch in one hand and a hammer in the other. Unfortunately, we are in a life-sized game of whack-a-mole right now. So, I’ll be using my hammer more, I guess. I’m not looking for a fight, nor will I show up to every fight to which I’m invited.
At the end of the day, I’ve spent my life as a receiver of white privilege, enjoying the ability to make a decent living. Yes, I’ve worked hard, very hard for the things I have, and I enjoy them. But that does not mean I can let other voices fight this fight of putting this country on a path we recognize again. Honestly, because of who I am, I may stand a better chance of being heard. So, if you look like me and feel the way I do, you can do me a favor and yell a little louder when you’re outraged.