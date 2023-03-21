I got called an Alpha Male! OK, not sure what to do with that. I’m a man that speaks directly and who expects to be spoken directly to, I won’t back down from a just and righteous cause or argument, and I certainly won’t stand for people hijacking and controlling a narrative while spreading lies. So, I guess if that’s the definition of an Alpha Male, fine! But it’s not, the actual definition is: a man who is highly intelligent, confident and successful. Alpha males are generally considered great leaders and prefer to be in positions of power. With that, I will tell you that I’m not highly intelligent, I’m not dumb either. Power ... maybe influence at best. Leader, I can be a good leader if called upon, but I rarely seek it out. Success has sort of a rolling definition depending on who you’re speaking with, but I do consider myself successful in a few realms, and I am certainly confident.
The term Alpha Male has been internet meme’d to death, and now paints a picture of an overbearing male and certainly has an extremely negative connotation when you pair it up with a person’s name. For the record, I have an allergy to the Alpha Male. The Alpha is nobody you can have a conversation with or will listen to fact and reason; that is honestly the antithesis of who I am. I crave conversation, and I crave debate; I also crave being on the right side of human rights. I don’t believe a fight is worth fighting unless everyone benefits. But there is the pseudoscientific definition of “Alpha” that has conjured up a way to bend the narrative to a select few that want to believe that definition to be true. Frankly, there’s nothing I can do about that except write it off to, “you can’t please all the people all of the time.”
I’ve also been accused of being on the attack when it comes to homeless people. That all together is completely ludicrous. Anyone that knows me knows that is not true. It stems from a letter to the editor I wrote when I was running for the Select Board seat, stating that we might need to look at loitering ordinances. For the record, that was meant to address safety in downtown Brattleboro. Also, for the record, I never mentioned homeless people, yet got an image painted of me that would be less than flattering in a circle of people that never asked me a direct question or stopped to talk with me. But I get it, I’m an “Alpha Male” (said dripping with sarcasm) and unapproachable and won’t listen to reason, right? Wrong! You don’t know me, although the person that referred to me as an Alpha Male does, so that was odd.
One thing I’m not, it’s apologetic about who I am. Don’t get that confused with someone who won’t apologize; these two things are not the same. I’m only responsible for what I say, I’m not responsible for how you understand it, interpret it and reframe it. I’m formidable in a debate but will also not speak to issues I know nothing about. Instead, I’ll ask questions before formulating my opinion, but even then, I reserve the right to change it if evidence proves my original opinion wrong. I literally think the current definition of an “Alpha,” would refer to that as Beta.
I feel like it was only a few weeks ago that I wrote about how even people who share the same ideologies, the same political colors are infighting and canceling one another. It could be something as simple as a stance on one thing out of a hundred things and, boom, a divide is created. Don’t get me wrong, there are statements made that would force you to run in the other direction. But maybe we’d be better of reaching out and having the conversation instead of simply drawing the wrong conclusion and cementing that belief. I am capable of disagreeing with someone and still moving forward, while continuing to fight the same fight.