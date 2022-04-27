At some point in time, we are all going to need to figure out how to decipher the news from headlines we click on because it feeds a narrative. See, a headline can be filled with truth and be completely misleading because we really want to believe something happened. We really should stop being a pack of headline readers that fill in the rest of the blanks ourselves based on old information, history, or simply what we want to believe. People in high positions design things for the masses; they don’t necessarily care about representing the truth, they care about the clicks and sales. But I have news for you, it’s breaking down how we take in critical information.
I’m going to preface my example by stating I’m not a guy that comes to defend Mike Tyson easily. Let’s face it, he’s been far from a model citizen. He’s served his time for his convicted crimes, and I suppose has been living a quiet life since. With that, let’s look at his recent trip into headline hell. I found out about the whole incident from an NPR headline on social media. The headline read, “Mike Tyson repeatedly punches passenger mid-flight, a video shows.” My phone rang as I was reading the headline, so it left me guessing what happened and, trust me, given Tyson’s salty past I had already made my assumptions. But when I read the story after my phone call, it turns out that there was some idiot goading Tyson who apparently ended up throwing a water bottle at him. So, I have to say I dropped my assumptions and sided with Mike on this one.
Now, I took the time to read the rest of the article and saw that Mike Tyson lost his temper, which is something I might have done. I’m not sure what this guy was thinking; I mean, clearly, he wasn’t thinking, but by my estimation he got exactly what he deserved. Again, the headline was 100 percent accurate. He did in fact repeatedly punch a passenger, but the headline makes Tyson look like the aggressor. Maybe the headline could have read: “Aggressive passenger accosts Mike Tyson, Tyson retaliates.” That would have told us all we need to know and still made us click on the headline. Needless to say, I was disappointed in NPR, I’ve always held them to a higher standard.
It got me thinking, however, how else was it being reported? CNN reported: “Mike Tyson appears to hit fellow passenger.” TMZ reported: “Repeatedly Punches Man on Plane ... Bloodies Passenger’s Face” (not that TMZ is journalism). USA Today reported: “Airline passenger punched by Mike Tyson.” All the headlines I found were horribly misleading, until I got to the BBC. It reported: “Mike Tyson punched plane passenger ‘after bottle thrown.’” Once again, this proves to me that to find the complete story I need to seek out news reporting that’s off from our own shores. I do want to mention that all the articles I read with misleading headlines did have the correct story. Yet, they couldn’t be bothered to pen a headline that was more in line with what actually happened.
I’ve been wanting to have this conversation for a while but needed to pick a topic that was non-political, something we could all be open to without raising our political ire, so I guess I owe Mike Tyson and that water bottle-throwing idiot a thank you. Typically, we see the largest aggressions taking place on a political front. The narrative-bending seven to 10 words easily consumed. Depending on what your source is, the rest of the story won’t be much better. For instance, if you see an article whose headline reads, “2020 election stolen,” you can pretty much count on that being complete and utter garbage. This too is a big part of the media’s problem; they’ve blurred the line between opinion and journalism. I say all of this in an opinion column. It is my opinion that large-scale journalism is mostly dead, it’s just trying to create revenue. Local hometown newspapers hold themselves to higher standards so you’re safe consuming your local news this way. But when there’s a national story, you can count on someone trying to profit. When profits are involved, what you see isn’t necessarily what you get.