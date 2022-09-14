I don’t suspect that any of us are all that different. I believe in my heart of hearts that we all want to leave this planet a better place than when we arrived. We can argue (and do) what “better” is, what it means to others and how it impacts others. But I do believe that we want this earth to be a better spot for the next generation. I don’t believe we want the next round (generation) to live a life that we survived. But it begs the question, how? I think our sad truth is that we can’t agree on what that looks like and how it should feel.
My greatest desire is to make an impact so significant that it improves things within my lifetime. I really believe that when someone asks for help, you should help them, and I think if we all did that, we could improve things within our lifetime. Easier said than done, I get it. What I’m suggesting and what I want to do is make a paradigm shift that slows it down and makes everything less reactionary. I think that starts without judgement; I believe it starts with listening. I have been vocal about my love of storytelling. Everyone has a story. Does everyone have a chance to tell their story? After all, a story is only told if there are people who will listen. How will we ever be heard if we don’t stop and listen to others?
I wish I could say that I follow my own words every time — I don’t. It’s hard; it’s especially hard when someone has wronged you and you still need to roam the same patch of earth with them. You don’t want to help that person; you want that person to fail. It’s a feeling that’s hard to shake and that feeling was nothing you chose, but your behavior and thoughts are chosen — how you respond is completely within your control. Again, I can sound like a motivational speaker and suggest that turning the other cheek is the best action you can take. Sometimes it’s not; sometimes you need to make a statement that is bold just to make sure that nobody tries it again. I too let people take up too much time in my head, but once I’ve answered an aggression, I tend to let it go. But not always. I have a rolodex that keeps score in my head, and I only try and use it to map out steps that will head off the next thing before it happens.
But I struggle with it; these words are easily typed out onto a page, but they are not easily brought into play. I have a very refined sense of justice, or right and wrong. Mostly it follows suit with the things we all know and trust, but sometimes it doesn’t, and when that happens, I have to take inventory of what people are saying and how much they might be pushing back on what I say. Then, I must decide, do I stay in this fight or do I exit? But what if my leaving the “fight” means I’ve missed that opportunity to weigh in, in a positive manner? It’s certainly a balancing act and getting yourself into a proper position to make those moves.
Do you do it from an elected position? It certainly gets you closer to stepping in the right direction. Is it better to do it from a position of no red tape? If you have a big enough platform and support system you could impact some change; it might be a little harder because you’re on the outside looking in. I truly don’t know the answer. I suppose both work. I just know that the only person that can do it is me (at least when speaking about the change I want to create). A woman’s right to choose is a great example. Judges were appointed and then the clock was turned back. In my estimation, this made things worse. It weakened us and that’s frustrating. Also frustrating is that we regard the wealthy as smart; maybe some are, but it certainly shouldn’t be a measuring stick. The people who can affect those around them in a positive way are truly the rich, and that’s the currency I want to spend.