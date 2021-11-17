I can remember a time when it was as simple as telling a lie or telling the truth. I remember when there were consequences to be had if you lied about something and got caught. Often those consequences were severe, because let’s face it, nobody likes a liar … nobody! But now, we live in a world where the line has not only been blurred, it’s all but been erased. Even how we interpret the law is being bent by political will. The one thing that we used to be able to bank on and live by, law, is now dying in the court of public opinion and rhetoric. Now, I don’t need to site one specific thing here; they swirl around our heads on an hourly basis. Truthfully, it doesn’t even matter what side of the fence you’re on these days. Everyone is making up their own convenient truth and pumping it out as fact.
Truths and lies have been politized to within an inch of their lives. Even things that have been proven by science are pulled into play! Science needed to pick a side and it did. It’s exhausting trying to lock horns with someone that thinks that the government is micro chipping anyone who gets a COVID vaccine. Their reasons for not getting the vaccine are often based on some piece of misinformation they heard from someone somewhere at some point and that becomes the reason. That said, I’ve chosen to be vaccinated because I trusted the science; I got my booster shot because science said I should. Anthony Fauci was merely a conduit for that message, yet he too has become a political lightning rod.
I honestly don’t understand (unless there’s a medical reason) why a person wouldn’t get vaccinated, but I suppose we live in the land of the free. But if you’re unvaccinated because some guy or girl you like to listen to told you that Ivermectin will be an adequate defense against coronavirus, that’s a lie. If they told you that Ivermectin was good to treat a parasitic worm, well, that’s true and science will back that up.
I don’t really want to discuss the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated. But it was a good way, I feel, to make my point about truth versus lies. We’ve slipped into this cycle where facts simply don’t matter anymore and winning within the moment has become everything. As for civil discourse, that’s completely dead. I’m not saying that I can’t have a levelheaded conversation with people, I can. But I really believe that has more to do with the geography I reside in. Don’t get me wrong, there is still plenty of discourse and lies around here, but at least a majority of us will lead with humanity first.
I can’t blame any one person for this; well, I can but that really won’t fix the issue. I’m not sure why we as a nation allow the 1 percent of the population to dictate to the rest of the 99 percent. Case in point, look at what Jeff Bezos has done to the small retailer, and what Mark Zuckerberg has done to perpetrate and knowingly spread lies. Yet we still use their products and platforms every day. That’s only two people and those two people control an awful lot! When you stop and think about it, never in the history of man have so few done so much to harm humanity. Is Bezos a liar? I often say you don’t amass that much money by being honest. I can’t prove that statement, I’m strictly going by my gut. As for Metaman (Facebook’s new name, “Meta”), that S.O.B. really should be in jail for his crimes.
We really need to find our way back to a time where science wasn’t this debatable thing that can fall victim to podcast opinion and remedies. Truth means something; if you don’t agree, that’s fine, you’re allowed your opinion as long as it doesn’t harm the rest of us. You know that old saying “the truth hurts”? Well, the truth does hurt, for a while. Lies however, hurt forever.