Sometimes I’m simply dumbfounded by the people that run for political office and the dumbfounding part is they advance. Lately it feels like the candidate pool is as shallow as a parking lot puddle. But while we’re laughing let’s keep in mind that you can drown in a teaspoon of water. There are some obvious ones out there like Herschel Walker, Mehmet Oz (Dr. Oz), to name a few. Herschel Walker we’ve discussed but, again, if you listen to this guy talk you quickly realize that he’s completely incapable of opening his mouth without misspeaking and lying and he’s a point and a half up on Warnock. As for Dr. Oz, here’s a guy who has taken to belittling and bullying a stroke victim and he’s only a point and a half behind. But I guess what we need to keep in mind is that the TV doctor and part time MAGA marcher’s first name starts with “Meh.” The only thing we can do from here is throw money at it and hope that the people of Pennsylvania and Georgia pick the right guy.
We’re not completely out of the shallow pool here in the Green Mountain state. Let’s start with the beltway ballots and the new House Rep we’ll be sending into Washington D.C.; for this race we have Brattleboro’s own Becca Balint against Liam Madden of Rockingham. Yes, there are others like Libertarian Ericka Redic, but let’s face it, this country can’t vote for independents on a national level without their heads prolapsing and we’re expecting that same voter will understand a Libertarian … Please! As for Becca’s Republican opponent, Liam Madden, when asked what his major campaign messages were, he stated that the two-party system prevents us from solving issues. On that we can agree, but it does beg the question: Why are you running as a Republican then? If that’s your issue, you run as an Independent! People like this remind me of people who tell their kids not to smoke while they’re smoking.
Let’s move onto the Senate race and Peter Welch versus Gerald Malloy. Malloy is a COVID transplant who states he embodies Vermont values. I can tell you this, I could stand in a garage for two years, it doesn’t make me a car! I’m not really sure where this guy gets off making a statement like that but then I saw his logo. For those of you that have been watching the Cobra Kai series (spin-off of the movie Karate Kid), then you likely can only see one of the failed logos for Eagle Fang Karate. Again, if you don’t get the reference, just Google Eagle Fang and you’ll see it right away. None of Vermont’s races are really all that close, because frankly, those candidates aren’t strong enough to overcome what the Dems have advanced for leadership. So, if you’re of the Democratic mind set, it looks as though you can rest easy.
But then … there’s the governor’s race. What has Phil Scott done that’s wrong? Well, WCAX (Burlington-based TV) crowned him the reigning veto champ. In his six years, he has vetoed things that came across his desk 29 times. Howard Dean used the veto 21 times in an 11-year career as Vermont’s top executive. So why so heavy on the veto? Well, when you somehow get elected to an office you shouldn’t have, and your House and Senate are weighted with two Democrats to every one Republican, you have to flex some muscle sometimes. So, all of this is really just more political gamesmanship that clearly doesn’t reflect the constituency of the people that elected him, and they’ll elect him again. Why? Well, I’ll answer that with how I voted. I wrote my vote in, I checked the box and then wrote the words “no confidence.”
I’m not sure how the cycle gets broken, I’m not sure how we strengthen the pool from which we pick and advance. Running for office isn’t easy. Let’s face it, guys like me sit back and armchair quarterback the whole thing. But when a party advances a candidate that doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell, it weakens the system, and it weakens the party. So, here’s to getting back to strong candidates that can challenge and unite. Not ones that get the “other person” rubber stamped back into office.