In two more sleeps we’ll usher in 2022. All in all, 2021 wasn’t terrible; it wasn’t “the time before” (2019), but it certainly wasn’t 2020. The air we breathe remains charged with partisan divide that leaves us sometimes afraid to take a breath. The idiocracy of that continues to plague our political system remains insidious, and we’ve been given devices to help us ignore it and give our misguided beliefs fuel or reinforce our worst fears. The spin and pivot is alive and well. Furthermore, it’s exhausting. Trying to sort through the noise can make a strong person weak and a weak person strong, at least in the “belief” department. We’re living in a world where a truck driver is sentenced to a 110-year prison sentence for his part in a fatal vehicle accident and the likes of Kyle Rittenhouse roam free. Both tragic, but I think we can agree something doesn’t seem to align here.
I finally got around to the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.” It’s about an extinction level event that is hurdling it way to earth. Scientists warn the world, but it becomes politized. Memes are made, hats are made, beliefs are cemented and a nation chooses to idly wait for the government to do something. Some of those that saw the movie didn’t like it. As I watched it, it hit me. They didn’t like it because this is likely how we would handle an extinction level event if we were put into this situation. How it plays out in a made-for-Netflix movie is a fairly accurate depiction of how things happen (at least that’s my feeling). But let’s not discuss something Hollywood produced to make us think. Let’s take a hard look at a few parallels between say a global pandemic and mountain-sized rock screaming towards the planet. Both relied on science, both presidents during a time of need failed the population. They caused tremendous divide among the citizens. When solutions were brought forth, politics and profit led the way. Sure, there are some ridiculous pieces in the movie to keep us entertained but the rest, well, it hits close to home.
We as a nation leave way too much to chance to the people we elect. It doesn’t take a movie to tell you that (sometimes it takes that movie to remind you). This is not a new concept; sure, does it typically work out, meh, I want to say yes, but if you put enough sugar in vinegar it doesn’t taste as bad, but it’s still vinegar so we settle and accept it. We swallow hard on a lot of things that we should be more active in, things we need, things that effect positive chance and we should take an active role in. The fact that we’re still having vaccination conversations to me is mind boggling. It’s science, we don’t get to debate it, but it’s been turned into a “my body, my choice” thing from people who also hoist “Pro Life” signs and put “choose life” bumper stickers on their car. If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times, we’re living some sort of an un-medicated psychiatric event.
Look, being confused about things isn’t a new concept. When a bill to give Americans health coverage is a thousand pages long, it’s confusing. When you discover that there are provisions in it to hoist up cellular companies so that certain members of the House and Senate will vote to push it through, it gets confusing. After all, shouldn’t the bill be just about health insurance for Americans? It’s almost never one issue, one bill, one law. Frankly, we don’t have the time to sort it all out, so we trust the people we elect.
Clearly this isn’t my typical year in review column, it’s a checkup from the neck up. We all need to be diligent in our pursuit for happiness and sometimes that means being vocal at times it’s not convenient for you. The more we speak up the better it will be, this I promise. This coming year will prove to be a turning point and we have our hands on the steering wheel. Let’s steer ourselves towards better things in 2022. Happy New Year!