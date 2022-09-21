If you needed further convincing that red states are marching us closer and closer to a fascist-run regime, let us introduce you to Ron DeSantis (governor and self-exalted ruler of Florida) and Greg Abbott (governor and dictator of Texas). These two boiled brains pulled a stunt that removed any value on human life. They both loaded migrants onto planes and buses and shipped them to Democratic-run cities with the chance that it would gain them political favor with their party. To their credit they didn’t use trains to make their point — the parallels would have been far too great to that of Nazi Germany.
Why? They say our borders are not secure. Funny, they pick on innocent souls that are seeking work and free life rather than face their own state issues. I believe Texas is still reeling from a school shooting, while Florida remains a state that has a national moniker “Florida Man” for every time something crazy happens in that state (and there’s a lot of crazy). So, they basically treated these migrants to what human trafficking must feel like. All I can say is that I’m thankful these people ended up in Democratic-controlled locations so they could be cared for properly. Make no bones about it, this stunt was amongst one of the cruelest things I’ve witnessed in my lifetime. With the unmitigated disregard of human life shown by DeSantis and Abbott, this stunt should see them both impeached. It won’t, but it should.
Fascism is defined (by Google) as a far-right, authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement, characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, belief in a natural social hierarchy, subordination of individual interests for the perceived good of the nation, and race. Hmmm … sound and look familiar? This is happening, people, and we’re allowing it to go unchecked. We walk around in large part with our faces in our phones. It’s time to look up and react. These were people who were used to make some false point. People! Imagine if they used your relatives or you to do this and before you say, “It’ll never happen,” please remember, it just did!
It’s human cargo, plain and simple. Load them onto a plane or bus and ship them somewhere to make a political point. This is what we’re watching unfold on the national scene; this is what we’re looking up and seeing, then looking straight back down and shrugging our shoulders. Please understand that, if you’re reading this, this is exactly how it starts. It starts with a few expendable people (Abbott and DeSantis) throwing it out there to see if it sticks. Also, please keep in mind that DeSantis’ name has been thrown around as a possible presidential candidate in 2024. Can you understand the gravity of the situation? A person with executive power in a single state, using humans like cattle to prove a false point. Imagine what that person might do if given executive privilege over all 50 states? You can insert your own “Handmaid’s Tale” reference here.
I don’t mean to scare you, but it’s happening! In 1925 the Nazi party of 25,000 strong grew to 180,000 strong in four years. By 1932 it had increased to 14 million. Hitler was named chancellor in January of 1933. In March, the Reichstag Fire happened, and the rest of the atrocities unfolded from that point. We’re in that timeline — we’re roughly in the 1932 stage of this, 90 years later in our own country. All of these are tests put out by a regime that is largely walking our soil unchecked.
We are spiraling into something that we can simply stop with a vote, a vote that does not agree with the current Trump-style tactics and threats. We’ve lost so much in the last 12 months with regard to freedoms (especially if you’re a woman). This is nothing that you can continue to ignore. They’re coming for you, me and anyone that is not walking lock-step with them. If you’re the “not my business, keep your head down” person, they’ll find you, trust me. All you have to do is look back at the stories from those who survived the last rise of fascism. Can we tell those stories again?