When we’re discussing politics, I think the number one thing that annoys us is the speed in which things do or don’t happen. Either way you slice it, it’s slow, too slow. See, by the time it reaches public consumption, meaning it’s affecting our day-to-day, things can feel pretty out of control. So, when we see it affecting us, we get upset and we want it to stop and we want it to stop as fast as it affected us; sorry, it doesn’t work that way. I agree, it shouldn’t be that way! But it is and it takes time — a long, long time. By then, patience has worn thin, tempers have flared, and the system's front line people are taking it on the chin and being made the scapegoats.
Life is an ongoing system of checks and balances. Like at a bank, for example, employees must take a mandatory two-week vacation once a year, not because banks are so wonderful to work for, but because the FDIC recommends it to help prevent fraud and embezzlement. Now to be fair I’m not sure all banks do this, but this system is out there to protect my money and yours. But that’s a good example of something that works well. On a municipal level, it’s a stop sign or traffic light in the right spot that eliminates accidents because it slows people down. But if you’ve ever tried to put a stop sign up ... well, that could be a process that could take months. Maybe the town has to do a traffic study, they have to chat with the highway department and police department. It’s a great example of something that should go right up but could take months.
On a national level, our legal system, it too is broken. Using Trump as an example, will that guy ever go to jail? Or will he just create another sect of fascism because we can’t seem to push him into prison fast enough. Even if he’s in jail, he could still run and, dare I say, win! This is another great example of a system that is inherently broken and is void of common sense and reasoning. This nonsensical line of reasoning and thinking is what frustrates us to the absolute end of our wits. Who pays the price? Those people that are in charge of upholding the law of the land. Judges, cops, town clerks, mayors, town managers, and the list goes on. We often conflate federal or state laws on the person we can reach the easiest. We also make a dangerous assumption that their upholding of a law is their endorsement of that same law. That is a dangerous assumption in most instances.
But to grind through a day-to-day fight and see it through to the end can take years. Think about civil rights, a woman’s right to vote, Medicare and Medicaid; these are examples of things that are taken for granted now but had a long arduous journey before being put into law. That also assumes that they were passed as we understand them now — they weren’t. Can you imagine how many back-room deals were cut that had nothing to do with the voting rights just to get the appropriate amount of votes? Man! I can’t even fathom it.
But bringing it into our own backyards and what that means here, it’s kinda simple. Systems run the government, but people run the system, all people, not just the ones we elect or support. You can’t feed one person into a crowd of a thousand and expect them to be heard. You need to feed 1,200 into the crowd for people to stand up and take notice. We all need to do the uncomfortable thing in order to effect change. Blaming a single branch of government from your social media account is a nothing burger. Five people show up and troll you, either to cancel you or support you; either way, two days later it’s gone, and nobody cares. The process can be sped up, but if you want something to cook faster, well, you gotta turn up the heat. That means getting involved yourself and doing what you can to help.