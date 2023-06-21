All across the USA, mortarboards flew in the air, ushering in the next group of mortarboard throwers while simultaneously starting a new chapter for them. It’s certainly an exciting time for the outgoing senior. One final summer of fun enjoyed as an adolescent before they have to turn their attention towards August and September and this silly thing called adulthood. Some might actually start that adulthood right after high school, getting hooked up in the trades while others just go out and start working for a living. Some are committed to schools for a “higher education,” and in four years when they graduate from college 50 percent of them will enter the workforce not using their degrees.
I graduated from high school in the early ’80s. I had my school all picked out and was raring to go. I had a bit of an artistic flair and thought I would do great things in the graphic design world. I could work with corporate strategists and create the next Nike Swoosh, Apple, Google or Pepsi logo. I could get in on the ground floor of something big and leave a legacy that would pay my family a royalty for generations. There was only one piece of that plan that I was missing, and that was … talent! I really kinda sucked at designing things and to this day it frustrates me. When I got to college I realized that 90 percent of the kids that were there were better than me. So, instead I would set out on a path of psychology with a focus on kids and their problems. Which is how I ended up in radio and media! See, there’s a clear path of cashed checks and student debt for this thing I never used.
But these times are different, these times are wrought with jobs with many different life skills. There are so many employers still looking for qualified candidates to take up their mantles that they’re paying bonuses to the world’s most underqualified individual out of desperation and the hopes that they work out and last a few years. These are crazy times indeed. Small private colleges are closing because of inflation and dropping enrollment, leaving folks like me (who would have been swallowed up in a large university) in the lurch. Honestly, we are living in a very unique market when it comes to finding the employment you want. Yes, there are plenty of jobs. Yes, employers are desperate to fill positions. But nobody wants to fill those slots; it’s as they say, a real head scratcher.
I think back to those 2020 high school seniors that literally were robbed of their big day because of the pandemic. Those people will be entering into another senior year next year, those who went to college right away that is. When they come out they face a world that is working to replace them with Artificial Intelligence, and those that don’t get replaced by AI will take on positions that three to four people used to hold. That’s happening to a lot of us now, especially with the job market the way it is. Nobody really gets to do one thing and do it well anymore, we all have to pitch in and help where we can.
But I digress; this was intended to be well wishes for the graduating Class of 2023 and I do wish them all well. I just know that it’s not going to be easy, although it never is easy when you head down a life path, job, marriage, families, car payment, rent or mortgage. These are the things that keep us moving forward and focused on the better things or mired in the things that simply get it done. I guess to the 2023 graduate I would offer this: no matter what you choose to do, remember that life is the ultimate teacher and walk away from the people who don’t know your worth. If you can somehow follow that path, I think you guys will be alright. Congratulations Class of 2023.