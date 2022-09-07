Show of hands: How many had even heard of a Special Master, let alone know what one was? Those in the legal profession know, it’s a third-party attorney appointed by a court to oversee part of a certain case. The case in question, Trump’s removal of highly classified files and documents from the White House when he left office and squirreled them away at his Spray Tan Paradise in Florida (Mara-a-Lago). I’m not sure why he was granted a Special Master but, honestly, this thing is starting to turn into a DC Universe spinoff series where the bad guy can get dropped into a pool of boiling acid only to reappear four episodes later to team up with another villain to conquer Gotham. And like a DC Comic spinoff series, the Justice Department constantly fails to take the kill shot that will end the madness. Sorry, I do watch those things when I need to disengage my brain and if you do the same, you probably agree.
We’re told that the prosecution of Trump is coming. We’re told they just need to build a case. I’m telling you that if you or I stole a classified document, just classified, not even highly classified with implications of nation security ... if you or I had one of these documents in hand, our houses and places of business would have been raided, our neighbors and co-workers held for questioning, and we would have been thrown into a hole and then they would have lost the hole. So, you’ll forgive me if I’m sounding bitter and unresolved around the whole Trump investigation. Frankly, I’m fatigued by what to me seems like an open and shut case from the January 6 insurrection of 2021 and on. Nothing Trump has done has even been remotely legal, from not divesting from his professional holdings while he grifted and swindled his way through the presidency. We’re on the precipice of creating a dark hole in our history that lasted 1,460 days.
In May of 1939, German Jews aboard the S.S. St. Louis were seeking refuge in the United States while fleeing Nazi persecution. Franklin Delano Roosevelt didn’t give it to them, and the ship returned to Europe as Canada refused them, too. President Bill Clinton called it one of the darkest days in American history, and, not to speak less of that horrible inaction, but I’m sure what Clinton is witnessing right now would rank a close second.
When a crime is committed, and the evidence is overwhelming, I understand that our justice department still needs to gather evidence and build a case. But someone needs to explain to me what it will take for him to be tried and convicted for anything. Can’t we just pick one thing? Say the more than 300 classified documents he had in his possession when he left the White House. We raided Mar-a-Lago, seized documents that were laying around in boxes with hamburger wrappers and old golf score cards. One would think, that alone would put him behind bars, no? Nope, instead he’s out slamming the FBI and the DOJ while stumping for Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania, calling them “vicious monsters.” Oh, the pièce de résistance: Trump did all of this while under a “Save America” banner. Maybe this is his “Mission Accomplished” or “Dewey defeats Truman” moment, but I’m harboring doubt.
I once worked with a man who was an arrogant narcist. He would actively wait for you to stop talking so he could talk. It was single handedly his most annoying attribute; I avoided him as much as I could. He got into a huge car wreck and his survival was called into question. Now, I may not have liked him that much, but I certainly wished him no ill will. During this ordeal, a co-worker said to me that perhaps this will soften him, and he’ll have a higher appreciation for those around him. I explained that if he walks away from this, he’ll only prove to himself that he can’t be killed. Luckily, he survived and, unfortunately, I was 100 percent correct. I feel that this is the path we’re on with Trump. If he continues to walk free, his aggressions will grow and maybe one day, Germany may be forced to turn our citizens away at port.