This country runs in two- and four-year cycles. Every year we go to the polls (or don’t) to vote. Here in Vermont, we vote for a governor every two years, state senator every two years, representative every two years. Only once have I seen an incumbent get knocked out; mostly they announce that they aren’t running again, and a flurry of people throw their names in, and we get somebody new. Seats are rarely challenged, especially within their own party, and if they are, it’s because the incumbent has become, well, a little crazy. In Vermont we’re pretty consistent with our Democratic votes, yet in this deep blue state we have a Republican as our top executive. Dems keep trying to unseat him, but they keep failing.
On a national level we vote for a new president every four years, congressperson every two, and the anomaly is the senator every six years, but the two-year cycle is still in play. We stagger the election cycle to even years and only a third of them are up for reelection during any given election. Here again, most of this is rubber stamping people back into office over and over again. Case in point, my class took a trip to Washington D.C. in 1978 to meet with Vermont’s newly elected Senator Patrick Leahy. Yeah, these people tend to stick around and in most cases that’s okay, when they reflect the values of the people that elected them. But I think sometimes we forget that these are the folks that are making decisions for a nation.
I’m at a slight disadvantage as this column needs to be submitted long before the polls close. I know that today we’ll have a new U.S. congressperson, new U.S. senator and two new Vermont state senators. I also know that the narrative prior to the election (nationally speaking) was somewhat controlled by the right, with talks of a “Red Tsunami.” Honestly, I found that hard to believe with overturning of Roe v. Wade; I found it hard to accept that a tsunami of women wouldn’t show up and vote. Their right to choose has been stripped from them, federally speaking, their bodies are no longer their own, so I sure do hope they did for that reason only. But then again America is a country which produces citizens who will cross the ocean to fight for democracy but won’t cross the street to vote. I also know that that we’re not an educated pool of voters and that can be equally as dangerous.
In my political awakening there have been seven different presidents, and in my lifetime, 11. After each one came and went from office the markets either went up or went down, gas prices did the same. Half the country would start to doomsday plan while the other half rejoiced. But I do have to say that after and during the Trump administration things were in a constant state of imploding. He installed people that would carry on his misguided mission and to this day are still executing that plan. Of course, that plan walks us back years, strips common sense out of a conversation and replaces it with made-up rhetoric that allows someone like Herschel Walker to be a contender. As I said earlier, I have to submit this column way before the polls close. So, the ex-football player may be representing Georgia as you read this. I sincerely hope that’s not the case.
Common sense is not very common anymore. It has been replaced by conspiracy theories and untruths. It has been replaced by the installation of judges who no longer rule letter to the law and now rule to the current narrative and political party. I’ve always been a guy that will stay and fight to make things better and try to make things run smoother. But we’re at a place where 300 people ran for office and denied the outcome of the last election, who flat-out still think that Donald Trump is president. Does anyone get how incredibly crazy that is? Do we also understand that these people are coming to close to getting elected (and I have no doubt that a few of them got in). I’m not sure what it’s going to take to get folks in a “woke world” to wake up!