We are helpless dogs of war! Even if you are the biggest non-supporter of unjustified overt aggression, you are a dog of war, it’s the culture you’ve adopted as your own. Sure, you can revolt against it, but it doesn’t make a difference; nothing you do will stop a foreign power from invading, except invading the foreign power, hence — dog of war!
My hopes have been long since dashed that I or any of us can make a difference on this front. Whatever happens on a national or world front will not change in the next 12, 24 or 36 months. Nope. However, we can adopt a 10-year peace plan, if we can install good people at a local level to rise through the ranks and stay on mission. We could effect change in one decade’s time, albeit gradual but still, peace could be present. Remember, we’re a country that is fiercely divided. The Bernie supporter cannot discuss peace in our time with a Trump supporter, their views are locked in. Trust me (and I do believe this), they both want peace; neither wants to march our young men and women into a situation where they may not return. But they’re so divided on how to do it, they can’t discuss it rationally.
Our society was built on immediate gratification. We want it all and we want it now. Putin invades Ukraine; we want to drop a bomb on Putin to make it stop. Honestly, that’s something the United States is pretty good at; after all, we’re some of the biggest dogs (of war) out there. But then the chatter starts from the left and the right; no matter what we do, it should have been handled differently. So, while they troll each other on social media, the rest of us need to start a plan towards peace, and that starts with being activated. Sorry, this will take some work, this will take effort on your part. Also, understand this, your idea of peace might be putting down guns, while someone else might think it begins with picking them up. Again, that speaks to the “dogs of war;” we’re slaves to it, even if you don’t agree with it.
The global culture has always been taking what is not yours by force. We used to be able to blame survival. I imagine hunter-gatherers used to battle over food regularly. But now it’s the opposite of survival; it’s opulence, it’s greed, and we need to have it all. Land wars, oil wars and wars that restore peace. Make no mistake, peace is the absence of violence. George Carlin had a saying that I can’t completely quote here, but essentially, he said, “Fighting for peace is like sleeping with people to preserve virginity” (again, cleaned up for publication). Now that I’ve said all of that I do understand that when a bully needs to be taken down a notch, force is typically the only thing that does that. A guy like Putin imagines himself a world ruler. He would subjugate citizens and eliminate dissenters while rolling through neighborhoods to flex his might to keep others from rising up to resist. How do you stop him? You fight him for peace.
There’s another old saying: If you cut off the head of the snake, two grow back in its place. Killing Osama Bin Laden did not put an end to terrorism, that fight still continues. But to snuff out and eliminate an axis of evil is satisfying. Sure, do I wish we could have said, “Hey, can you just stop and we can all live in peace and harmony?” Wouldn’t it have been great if he said, “Sure! I’ve really been bad, and I’ll work hard to be better.” But I’ll fall on the sword and say I celebrated his demise, which makes me an eye for and eye kind of guy (aka, dog of war). It’s exhausting, but so is the work to create peace, and at the end of the day, I would much rather go to sleep knowing I created good. Wouldn’t you? Get involved, stay involved — your community depends on it.