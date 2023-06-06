I’ve avoided this topic like the plague. For one simple reason, the conversation always seems to devolve into name calling, gaslighting and a further polarization of political parties (even though this is the furthest thing from political).
Back in 2004 (I think) a petition went around to get rid of the visual mascot for Brattleboro Union High School. As I’m sure you recall it was fashioned after an old Southern Plantation owner, who in our case was a Colonel. It stood as a representation of the Purple faithful in Brattleboro for many years. Many of the local gentry had no opinion or problem with it, but as things move forward and time marches and the culture of change... changes, it was time for the visual piece of the “mascot” to go. Look, even Ole Miss stopped using the image and one could make the case that their sports program and boosters operated on a much larger scale. So, with much ballyhoo the Brattleboro Colonel was erased from the landscape and eventually replaced by two crossing sabers.
Here's the thing I will say and something I try to self check. Just because it bothers me, doesn’t mean it’s going to bother everyone and visa versa. I will admit, I never completely understood the imaging of an old southern plantation owner for a small Vermont town. Further, it made no sense because the town in which Brattleboro garners its name is from Colonel William Brattle, born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, so the imagery would have made more sense if fashioned after a Revolutionary patriot. Also, they named the town after him because he owned most of it (at the time). Colonel on the other hand, given the simplistic back history I just gave you, makes more sense. The man was a colonel, a landowner, selectman and attorney general, and since they named the town after him the BUHS Landowners would not have make sense, nor does anything else that defined him other than his rank. So, I guess Colonels it was, perhaps if they chose different imagery, we wouldn’t be discussing it today.
Just to be clear, I don’t have a dog in this fight. I will continue to root these kids on no matter what they are called and I’m sure you will as well. But I also fully understand the tradition. The Colonels name, if nothing was tradition and perhaps it got co-opted, one could make that argument. Here’s the part I don’t like, when the conversation devolves into name calling and politicizing the issues like it was brought in front of Democrats and Republicans to decide. It wasn’t, but the people that advanced this agenda are folks you can vote for, so I guess we’ll see how passionate everyone is come the next election cycle.
I speak a lot about narratives and how easily they are scooped up and parsed to fit a single point of view. I imagine that my words here will also be scooped up and have the same thing done. It all depends on how you read them I guess. But I will tell that while I was in high school my mascot name was “The Warriors” and we had the head of an indigenous person as our mascot. Because of a school merger it made it a little easier to dispatch with the old moniker, they are now the Wild Cats and it didn’t kill me. Was I sad to see a “tradition” go away? Sure, a little. But at the end of the day, it’s the right call.
One of the worst things I hear when it comes to change is, it’s always been that way. Sometimes and for some things that’s true. In the case of the Colonels name, I see both sides, those that considered it a tradition and those that attached it to some old way of thinking whose time has come and gone. Both can make their case as to why it should stay or go, but we should be doing it with civility. But I fear in this case that won’t happen and soon the name will change as will the imagery and the town will move forward to other things and perhaps Bears will rule the landscape.