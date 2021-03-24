The question is not, “Shouldn’t there be more outrage?”, the question should be, “Why isn’t there more outrage?” Eight Asian lives were snuffed out because some knuckle dragging mouth breather walks into three separate establishments and guns them down. Yes, there is outrage around it, as is the case whenever we experience an unnecessary loss of life. To add insult to injury, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker said, “Yesterday was a really bad day for him (gunman), and this is what he did.” The act of killing citizens is intolerable, but that act of condoning or excusing the behavior from someone who is employed by the very people who he is paid to protect and serve … well, I’m sorry but that can’t be tolerated anymore. So yes, I’m calling for Capt. Jay Baker’s job to be taken from him. The time of intolerance can no longer be tolerated.
While I was Zoom huddled with 140 people approving budgets and expenditures for the town of Brattleboro, 11 drooling troglodytes stood in front of Pliny Park with a banner written in crayon espousing racist garbage. In Brattleboro! What gave them the right? They had no permit to peacefully assemble. There were accounts that they were spouting racial trash, but I only have that second hand. So, why did we allow it to happen? Why weren’t they confronted? Why didn’t a counter protest 12 times the size assemble? I’m not suggesting that we tolerated this, but we did stand by and allow it to happen. Am I asking to assemble a vigilante mob that could answer this bell when it’s rung … maybe?
We’ve become a nation of bystanders. How many times have you seen videos of people getting beaten while the world walks by? How many times have you heard something that made someone uncomfortable and did nothing? There are truly power in numbers and, if you don’t believe me, look what is happening to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Maybe you can fend off one or two, but incident after incident keep popping up. Why? Because there are power in numbers; one person came forward, then another, then another, all because nobody wants to be the only one that throws down the gauntlet against a person in power. I wish it was different, but it’s not.
Back to my original question: Where’s the outrage? I’m not talking about a trolling post on social media. I’m talking about the loud and brazen public condemnation when you see something wrong. For instance, arming yourself with knowledge is the best thing that you can do. I would say a majority of us walk around tethered to the internet, so we can simply look it up on the spot. For instance, if you saw what happened in downtown Brattleboro this past Saturday and looked them up and these words smacked you between the eyes: “Members see themselves as soldiers at war with a hostile, Jewish-controlled system that is deliberately plotting the extinction of the white race.” That is a direct cut and paste from the site of the people who illegally assembled. Would you have said something then? Would you have just idly driven by and snapped a picture and described your disgust on social media? I’m not saying there’s not a place for it there, but it does little to help stop it.
It is no longer enough to let someone else do it; your turn has arrived. Everyone needs to be on high alert. This last president has ushered these fools back into the sunlight and it’s time for us to lead them back into their basements and kick them into the shadows. Do I expect that we can eradicate this kind of hate? No, we’ll never be rid of people like this. Unfortunately, they’ll always exist. But we can remind them that they are grossly outnumbered. We can remind them that, when they feel like they want to assemble, they won’t pollute our streets. If someone is allowed to feel comfortable making others uncomfortable then our time has come. There can no longer be any bystanders; Martin Luther King said it best: “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
Silence is compliance.