On May 26, 1971, 25-year-old Don McLean stepped into a recording studio to lay down an 8 minute and 33 second track about the day the music died. The song “American Pie” refers to the February 3, 1959 plane crash that claimed the lives of Richie Valens, The Big Bopper and most notably Buddy Holly. A then 13-year-old newspaper delivery boy, McLean learned of their passing while folding his papers and getting ready for that morning’s deliveries. For him the loss of these three chart toppers was impactful, a loss of innocence, a sense of dread that bad things happen to good people. After years of asking McLean for the deeper meaning and look into his lyrics he stated, “Basically in American Pie things are heading in the wrong direction. ... It [life] is becoming less idyllic. I don’t know whether you consider that wrong or right, but it is a morality song in a sense.” When you listen to the song you can feel the powerlessness within the lyrics, the sheer frustration that he can’t change the course of what’s happening.
It begs the question, who will write the song that deals with Wednesday, January 6, 2021? Will it feature the same sense of dread? Will we just accept that January 6 “will be the day that we die”?
What we witnessed on January 6, make no bones about it, falls squarely on the shoulders of the biggest anti-constitutionalist president and human failure – Donald J. Trump! Part and parcel, every single Republican enabler that held this man up and allowed him to continue his gaslighting and psychotic behavior is also culpable. A single man does not get this strong alone, but a single man can push his agenda through, and that is exactly what Adolf Hitler did and now Donald Trump has done.
I have engaged with those who believe that the November election was a fraud; interesting conversations to say the least. These same people hold true that there is a deep state conspiracy, and that Democrats are pedophiles. Sure is convenient, don’t you think, to literally take someone you disagree with and defame them to the lowest form of life? It truly makes it easier to hate them and not feel bad if one of them dies. But this is where we are, though according to the last election there are 8 million more that believe in the good humans offer, rather than the bad. Yet thousands gathered on the 6th to “Save America” and start a civil war. They listened to one man blow his dog whistle and watched as the dumbest faction of his base charged through the doors, smash through the windows of the Capitol building wearing hoodies that say Camp Auschwitz while others dress in fur buffalo hats with no shirts and faces painted red, white and blue (QAnon the Barbarian?). Because seizing a federal building is a good idea … right? They’ll be no consequences there. They became so emboldened they all truly believed they were above the law only to find out that actions have consequences … legal consequences. Let’s ask Trump if these were the legal fees he was referring to all those years ago? Let’s see how quickly their Golden God abandons them.
Here’s the number one thing that makes people stupid: they don’t know they’re stupid. But I don’t want this to devolve into a war of words and name calling, I can occasionally fall prey to that. But what happened on the 6th goes way beyond the simplicity of shouting at each other. It speaks to the mind control of a leader and their ability to release and give permission to someone’s evil demons. Trump has been doing that for four years. He has spread lie after lie, spouted rhetoric from the most powerful office in the world, and people listened to those messages. So on January 6, they smashed windows, broke down doors and temporarily stopped the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden. In the process, a Trump faithful hoisted a fire extinguisher and struck 42-year-old Brian Sicknick in the head; Brian would later die from his injuries, making him the only police officer to lose his life amidst any of the protest riots in 2020. Brian Sicknick was a police officer that was murdered by a group of people that shouted, “Blue Lives Matter”… well, I guess until it becomes inconvenient. That blood is on the hands of Donald Trump and his party of enablers. The death of the Sicknick’s son was avoidable; he died because of a lie, he died because of a conspiracy theory perpetrated and amplified by one man, Donald J Trump.
Speaking for myself, I will accept nothing less than the removal of this man from office. Our House and Senate must remove him from his position. For four years this terrorist president has laid waste to the very documents on which our country was founded. He used our house to amplify messages of hate and dissidence. Over and over again we watched as he spouted long rambling incoherent messages about how only he could fix it. So now has come the time for those that represent us and our Constitution to stand up and protect us, and you do that by removing him. No political wrangling, no games, just one thing to vote on: removal for crimes against the constitution.
I for one will be seeking the validity of an Indictment Resolution of the entire administration for the very same thing. It may only cover the state in which I reside, but it’ll send a message that we truly don’t want his kind in these parts. It’s time we don’t forget, and we push back and make sure that this never happens again. We’ll have more presidents; they will serve their parties’ beliefs, that’s fine, but they will uphold the Constitution, and if that means we have to fight a little harder, we should. We must prove to them once and for all that fire is the Devil’s only friend.