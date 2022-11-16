Democracy was on the ballot, a woman’s right to choose was on the ballot, the rise of fascism was on the ballot, the future of free and fair elections was on the ballot. The ramifications of not voting in this election could have been truly ugly if we didn’t show up! But we did, we showed up and we voted. Granted the margins were thin, but all you need to win the game and hoist the trophy is more points than the other guys. In this case the “other guys” were Trump-backed, MAGA election-denying Republicans that felt as though they were gaining steam. They were wrong! We proved that not only were Democrats tired of the message, but I also think a large segment of Republicans were, too.
I truly believe that Trump has overstayed his welcome. He announced in the run up to the polls that he would be making a big announcement on Tuesday (yesterday?). In typical Trump fashion he pretended as though we cared, he pretended like he was handing us a great gift of service. But indeed, he was sort of treated like that guy at a party everyone likes at first and then you discover that he can’t hold his liquor and winds up sitting in the kitty litter box and you don’t know how to get rid of him. A large majority of the people he backed lost, and I think we’re on our way back to living in an America that says, “I can vote for a Republican, I can vote for a Democrat, I just can’t vote for a crazy one.” Even though a few crazy ones still got back in, the margins were razor thin and some may still lose, like Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona just did.
But we’re not out of the woods yet! All we need to do is look at Georgia and see that the guy who once footballed well is in a runoff against an actual credible candidate. The race was that close because of the Libertarian candidate that received 81,000-plus votes; I believe that three quarters of those votes would have gone to Walker if he wasn’t there, which would have given him the 50 percent he needed to advance and continue to gaff inside the Beltway for the next six years! But Warnock has been here before and he has a good strategy. Georgia aside, I am grateful that a nation stood up and interrupted the narrative of a “Red Wave,” but we still have a long way to go, and holding interest can get tough when there aren’t big issues like abortion in the air.
That said, with everything that was on the line, we had a large number of younger voters show up, more than ever before. Their driving force, the right to choose. I think it’s great that they showed up, don’t get me wrong. But the fact that not all of them showed up and less older folks showed up is slightly upsetting. With everything that this ballot presented, the fact that we didn’t see a “Blue Wave” that crushed the political landscape is disturbing. It’s literally doing the least amount of work possible to get out of the way of a speeding train that is heading right for you. My point being, we need to remain focused, and we certainly have to stay on message if we want to get back to a point where our elections are free and fair.
It was clear that this country stood up and said the government will not tell a woman what to do with her body. We showed up and voted that down in states we thought it would pass. I do believe that Republicans voted closer to the Democratic counter parts than ever before, because when push comes to shove, once you pull that curtain closed, it’s just you and your conscience. You can say whatever you want when you walk out of the booth, but when you’re in there you wrestle only with yourself. This same logic was deployed when Trump got elected and I also believe that this same logic is his undoing. As for Vermont, it stayed blue nationally and, man, do they have some work to do.