How fast does a year go by and how quickly do we forget? I’m glad you asked. A year ago tomorrow, idiots stormed the Capitol Building in D.C. and tried to prevent something that they helped to decide. Well … most of them did. It was later uncovered that a large number of those people that stormed weren’t registered to vote or just didn’t vote. But let’s not get hung up on that small detail. One year ago tomorrow, the “Chet” Offensive and their leader QAnon the Barbarian broke into the Capitol and with it brought down our democracy. To add insult to injury, The White Pride Piper plans to toss a word salad out to his flailing faithful tomorrow. Maybe he’s trying to see if he can get them worked up enough so they kill and beat up a few more cops.
I really don’t want to turn this into a Trump bashing column; it’s not. Today I use last year’s insurrection as a leap-off point to discuss facts, inconvenient facts and how they have truly turned into alternative facts! I’m growing extremely weary of the populous deciding that despite overwhelming evidence things aren’t what they seem. We need to get back to a point where facts are facts, science is science and enough with the 24-hour opinion channels. Because whether you watch Fox or MSNBC, apparently all they do is give their biggest stars swords to fall on because they are incapable of behaving. The behavior we are witnessing is insipid and calculated. It’s why you didn’t say what you were feeling over the holidays because you didn’t want to start a family war. If you did say something with the intention of inciting a riot, then this column is for you.
I’m not saying you can’t debate and discuss, but I’m not a big fan of talking point conversation that regurgitates whatever the last womanizer said right before he got canned or was forced to resign. If you can’t bring something new to the conversation, then you really should be quiet because the adults are talking. Also, if you find yourself locking horns with a button-pushing, talking-point puppet, you need to walk away, because the heart attack or stroke you suffer will only please the person you were talking too. Why? Because you know the facts and they don’t, and frankly until they are shown a way that it directly impacts them, they won’t see it. Further, they may find a way to pivot and blame “the other” guy and that speaks to volumes of sad. I should add that you do need to listen to a point; part of the reason we are here is because we stopped putting value in what another person was saying, and when you hold people back long enough, they pop.
If you’re having a conversation with someone that still thinks that last guy is still in charge and this is all a democratic cabal to murder babies and take away guns, walk away from that one. But if you’re digging in with someone that hasn’t been vaccinated, stay in that one (unless they start yammering about micro-chips); you may have someone who just doesn’t have the facts. Take the time to find out, ask questions that don’t start with, “are you some kind of a moron?” Honestly, I’ve had these conversations with people, and they may have some good reasons for what they do, and they could be based in fact. But you won’t know unless you don’t immediately draw your sword and start looking for a fight.
Time flies and information moves even faster. We’re not that good with retaining information anymore; after all, there’s a ton of it out there. Ivermectin has proven successful in treating some of the symptoms of COVID, that’s a fact. It has not been approved as a treatment, also fact. So, you can see where someone that can’t pay attention to it all would be confused and then would just get set in their ways. I’ve said this before: as a nation we tend to forget and move on after two weeks, doesn’t matter what it is. I’m suggesting we stop doing that because we may be running out of time to fix things.