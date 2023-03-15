The difference between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis is this: Trump isn’t smart enough to know he’s a fascist, DeSantis is. These two things are not the same, but what they are is this: very concerning, especially if you factor in the “history repeats itself” thing. I went to Emerson College last Thursday night to hear Fran Leibowitz speak. For those that don’t know her, she’s an edgy, chain-smoking New Yorker and political pundit of sorts. Anyway, she swore up and down that Ron DeSantis would likely not even be the next Republican nominee. She then followed up by saying she also didn’t see a path to victory for Trump (I too was in that camp). Here is your warning: this world no longer has any predictability and the longer we wait to do something, the quicker we find ourselves trying to undo it rather than stopping it. A guy like DeSantis needs to be stopped now.
Mr. “Florida is where woke go to die” has enough of the Floridians who bake their brains in the sun to stay in power south of Georgia and we know what a rusty wheel Florida has been in the oiled machine of democracy. But please understand that this man’s popularity is growing daily and words like, “we reject woke ideology” are being spoken, then applauded; understand just how terrifying that is. Now, I’ll be the first one to say that sometimes the vernacular that the left side of the political divide comes up with just renames or reframes something with little or no action behind it. It might look good on a bumper sticker but does little for policy change. In this case, what Ron DeSantis has said is, we reject kindness, we reject women’s rights, we reject the entire LGBT community, we reject everything that doesn’t fit a white privileged agenda. If you need further convincing or reminding, this is the man that wanted to ban the word “gay,” wants to ban books, wants to ban African American Studies. You know what else he wants? He also would like to preside as the President of the United States.
We are positively in a write-your-Congressman moment (or in our case, our Congresswoman) and ask how he can be stopped. We are literally goose stepping our way towards another fascist regime and don’t be ignorant and think that it can’t happen. Let’s be honest, did any of you ever in a million years think that terrorists would fly commercial jet liners into buildings? Did any of you ever think that the result of an election would cause an insurrection? Did any of you think for even a moment that Roe v. Wade would be overturned? If you’re being honest, you probably never thought about it until it bubbled to the surface and reared its ugly head. Oddly enough, the next ugly head that will be reared is Ron DeSantis and if you think it won’t happen, please just step out of the way because at this point we need workers stepping to the forefront, we need a righteous army of truth tellers and seekers to expose this man and the others that pop in to replace him. It will take a movement to take it all back.
I don’t pretend to have the answers, but I would start with knowing and understanding the 14th amendment; better known for its protection of civil rights, it also can keep the kooks out. We heard a lot about it toward the end of the Trump presidency, and we heard even more of it after January 6. Which begs the question, why hasn’t a hammer fallen, why do we constantly keep hearing about more people stepping forward to testify while Cadet Bones Spurs is in his back swing? So, that’s what you should say when you write to Balint, Welch and Sanders. Look, if people start getting locked up instead of starting a new campaign, it will probably slow the roll of people thinking they can walk around with impunity while using the Constitution as gas station toilet paper. There are and will always be power in numbers, as long as the numbers show up.