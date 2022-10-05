An uncontested race is likely our worst slight on democracy. But I also feel that the two-party system is a slight on our democracy. We forever blame Ralph Nader for the 2000 election debacle and bringing “hanging chad” into our vernacular. Would all the votes that went to Nader have gone to Al Gore? Honestly, mostly yes, I can’t see those people voting for Bush. Nader had a name that people trusted; for years he fought for people and that translated to nearly 3 million votes. He ran as a Green Party candidate, or, Democrat 2.1, a viable third option. The year 2000 ushered in eight years of Bush-Cheney politics that was the worst we’ve ever seen until Trump said, “Hold my beer.” But what Nader gave this country was a hope that we can have other choices in the fight.
I voted early this year and noticed that a few races are uncontested. Not even a Republican option on some, and ridiculous options on others. Granted, most of those uncontested races were people I could vote for and did. But there were other races that left me feeling disappointed in our choices. As voting approaches on Nov. 8, we’ll need to choose. I have already chosen and without tipping my hat, I did write in “No Confidence” on one of the races; I’ve never done that before, but I’m fed up!
Both of our Windham County Senate seats are up for grabs. Becca Balint looks like she’s on her way inside the beltway, and Jeanette White didn’t run again, leaving Windham County with zero incumbents and finding itself with a completely clean slate. We’re an extremely Democratic county; the top vote getter for the Republicans in the last round yielded 542 votes, while the top Democrat pulled in 5,522. So that speaks to weaknesses within the Republican Party, that they couldn’t even crack 1,000 votes for any one candidate. The Republicans got out-voted 8 to 1 in Windham County in 2020, which would lead me to believe that Windham County has no other choice. But it does.
Party people follow party lines. Meaning they typically don’t listen to their constituency, and they’ll follow their party’s wishes. This has always been my issue with party politics, and when people break ranks, they get roasted for it. But what if you didn’t have a party affiliation? What if you were an independent and you wouldn’t have to follow a party line and you would likely caucus with those that control the county but be able to wrinkle the works when it needed it? We have that choice on the ballot right now, and it’s Tim Wessel. I’ve known Tim for a number of years, and we’ve butted heads on issues, and he’s asked me questions that have infuriated me. But he did so because he could make his decision based on what a majority of his constituency said.
Sure, I voted for two and Tim Wessel was one of them. I think we need an independent-minded person representing this county in a fair and equitable manner. I’m sure, should he win the favor of the county and advance to Montpelier, he will again debate and question when most of the room is ready to rubber stamp things, and that won’t sit well with some. But don’t you want those values representing you when decisions and laws are being made? I think Tim Wessel can reject political dogma and make decisions based on those he represents. That’s not to say that the others can’t, but if you’re running with a “D” or an “R” in front of your name, you’re expected to vote a certain way. But if you have an “I” in front of your name you can have both sides trying to pull you in, and that means conversations will happen. From conversations, smart compromises and collaboration can happen. I do think that Tim Wessel will represent our needs in Windham County, and he can do it without party politics while reflecting our democratic values. So, if you haven’t voted yet, just remember it’s “of the people, by the people, for the people;” Lincoln never mentions “party” in the Gettysburg Address.