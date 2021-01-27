There is no greater loss than losing something or someone you love. On this, I expect no debate. Whether that someone was lost after only a few years of life or 100 years of life the impact of that mortal departure feels unacceptable within that moment. Which begs the question, if there was something that you could do to prevent or at the very least move it in a positive direction so as to lessen it, wouldn’t you?
Which is the very reason I’m often left dumbfounded when I see someone enter a public space maskless. I understand that the basic premise and reasoning is one of two things. First, that old muscle memory of not having to wear one is still stronger than wearing one and you simply left it in the car. But when you are reminded to comply, you meet with an embarrassing realization that for a split second you came across as that person that cares about nobody but themselves, followed by returning to the car to retrieve your face covering. The second “reasoning” is this: I will not comply, and I don’t care if people’s loved ones are dying every day at a rate great than that of September 11. These folks then gin things up, making sure they leave as many droplets behind as possible. I’ve watched it first-hand; I’ve been retold accounts of such encounters and I have to say I’m horrified each and every time. After all, do those that don’t want to mask up feel like they’re being singled out? If you do, I’m here to tell you, you are not.
If this is you, part of the anti-mask faction, let me offer this up to you. Even the last administration admitted there was a virus that is killing thousands on a daily basis. So, I’m guessing you’re in touch with the fact that a virus exists. If your next line of defense is that it kills mostly older people, or people that aren’t healthy, I’ll encourage you to stop right now and re-read my opening paragraph. Then, when you return to this point of my commentary, I beg you to put your mom or dad or 15-year-old nephew or niece with chronic asthma into a situation where some maskless marauder with COVID gave it to them. Now imagine them on a ventilator; now imagine that you were that maskless marauder and you caused that level of suffering. All because you weren’t man or woman enough to put a cloth covering over your face for a few minutes. Pathetic! Simply cowardice and pathetic!
Now, if you are a part of the population that can’t wear a mask because of an ailment or disability, I would ask the question, why are you taking the chance? Call for some help; almost everyone has adapted to curbside pickup in some form, and for those that haven’t, I’m sure something can be arranged. Also, if you need to be reminded, this is Vermont, and we help one another. There is virtually no reason for you to go it alone unless you want to; someone is always willing to help. It takes very little to practice good common sense around this. Yet, I still find myself immersed in this conversation and scratching my head trying to figure out where the actual disconnect is.
If you think the whole thing is simply a conspiracy ... well, billions of people around the world have bought into it so you’re grossly outnumbered. Try and remember that this is not political, and it hasn’t just infected our country, this is global. India has 1.3 billion citizens with 11 million confirmed cases; the United States has 328 million citizens with 25 million confirmed cases! Do those numbers give you pause? They should, because a country with three times the population has less than half the number of cases, because in India, you are fined for not wearing a mask. Here in the United States, home of the free, you’re simply asked. To which most of you respond positively to. Yet, some of you don’t. So, I’ll close out by saying this: you may not believe in it or respect it, but please respect those that do.