As many of you know, a while back, I ran for one of the Windham Southeast school boards and lost by a slim margin. Since that day, a lot has imploded, exploded, and unloaded, between the handling of the superintendent interview process and hiring, to the high school principal’s indefinite, unexplained (and paid) leave of absence. The structuring of the boards has also been called into question. To this day I receive some sort of message every week that states, “I bet you’re glad you’re not on the school board now.” Let me just answer that once and for all: I have full faith in the woman whom I ran against, so this is not a shot at her, nor should it be interpreted as such. She’s a strong person, a critical thinker, and makes good decisions. With that said, and to quote Liam Neeson from the movie “Taken”: “I have a particular set of skills.” I would have served my community in this capacity differently.
The skills I referred to are calling out any form of aggression that isn’t advancing the conversation in a productive manner — such as the passive aggression to outright aggression of calling for the chair to step down, while forgetting to lean on their own protocols. My skills fall in line with making those that make others feel unwelcome feel uncomfortable themselves, and then steering that aggression into an actionable conversation. It doesn’t matter what level of adulthood you achieve; bullies still present themselves (and often) as “trusted” members of this community. Sometimes they do it through offline caucus with others, and then present themselves as a unified front to defeat one person. This is called politicking, game playing, narrative bending to advance an agenda. Frankly, I’ve seen it before on the Select Board many moons ago: a gang of three (as I called them), with votes already solidified before they came to the floor for discussion. When that happened, I wrote that article, too.
I think these incoming school boards had their work cut out for them: the superintendent hiring process; Zeke Hecker (the retired Brattleboro Union High School teacher who faced sexual abuse allegations); an ongoing investigation into a racially charged incident going on at the high school; and then of course the principal’s continued absence. I understand the private messages I receive from people suggesting that I should count my lucky stars. But I’m not wired that way; I run towards the problem not away from it. I’m fierce in my convictions but also able to recognize when my convictions don’t align with ideals and protocols. If that’s the case, I work to make change, but I also work to make peace; because if we’re coming from a place of peace, we’re able to discuss and get others to listen, and when you’re being listened to you’re far more apt to listen yourself. But in the last few school board meetings I’ve been told tales of how board members were shouting down the chair, how they screamed at her to step down. I’m sorry, but never in a million years should an adult who is in a position to make decisions for children be acting like one.
Unfortunately, because of the amount the school boards have been in “executive session” (a private part of a board meeting for the handling of confidential business that cannot be shared with the public), it is leading this community down a rabbit hole of mistrust that has started to feel deceitful. Funny thing is, the only true vocal one is the chair that is trying to put an end to all of this; the less funny thing is that the school board veterans seem to be fanning the mistrust flame. Now, that is not to say that anything nefarious is going on, but it does speak volumes as to what they think the role of this committee is.
The other thing I get asked often is, “Will you run for school board again?” My answer is this: serving my community is an honor, whether it is passing along information, serving on a board, or running for a public office. So, I may run for something. But I would encourage you as well to not shy away from this fight. Instead, involve yourself so it can end. Unseat the people that are holding it up from progressing and install people that can bring some peace back into play. Uncontested races are not good for democracy.