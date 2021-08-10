I was having a conversation about the polarizing nature of politics the other day. We agreed that whether Democrat or Republican, if one side says it, the other side's job now becomes to push back on it with all their might. When you stop and think about the damaging nature of doing that, it’s dangerous and has always done more harm than good. The inability to consider something other than your own opinion or have a healthy debate over an issue seems to be gone. I will say this, science shouldn’t be debated, but it is. When I was a kid, you could give an opinion not liking “the science” but at the end of the day you understood that you really couldn’t argue against it because, it’s science. Well, we’ve successfully devolved away from that, and we are racing towards the bottom.
As I get older, I find myself either in very heated debates or I find myself drop-jawed by a statement, then simply walking away. I can’t remember who said it, but there is an old saying, “A fool flatters himself, a wise man flatters the fool.” I think this quote is hundreds of years old and truly only ran out of gas in the last 10 or so years. The fool will still flatter “himself,” but the wise man should no longer flatter the fool. The wise man should just walk away, giving way to a peaceful night’s sleep rather than a conversation that will certainly raise your ire and blood pressure. No good will come of it and will often lead you down a path of sounding as crazy as the person you’re arguing with. Another great quote, from Mark Twain, “Never argue with a fool; onlookers may not be able to tell the difference.”
Here’s a really good example of something you should walk away from: January 6, 2021, better known by the world as the United States Insurrection. For the record, the dictionary defines the word "insurrection" as: a violent uprising against an authority or government. On Jan. 6 there was vandalism, death and injury that would qualify as violent. So, when someone looks you in the eye and says, “they were tourists,” what do you expect to say to that particular person that will change their mind? If they saw some DC tourists that day, then that’s what they saw and nothing you can say will change that, nothing! Instead, think of the Mark Twain quote, envision what you would look like trying to change that person’s mind, then, walk away.
Don’t get me wrong, walking away is the hardest thing to do. After all, who doesn’t want that gotcha moment where your debate opponent is stammering to answer a point and they can’t because what you’ve just said is true and they know it. But here’s the thing, it’s still not going to change that person’s mind. Sure, you may have won a tiny battle in the war of opinion built on misinformation, but when rivals are equally matched, there is no winning. By “equally” matched I mean stubborn, with a goal to win.
Honestly, unless they’re hurting something or spreading some kind of hate I really do tend to leave it alone. I no longer see the reason that I should continue to water that dead plant. It’s an exhaustive waste of energy and lacks any substance to change anything. I’ve had numerous conversations with people who won’t get the vaccine. I can’t understand why, the vaccine is literally saving lives and that doesn’t seem to be enough. If they come at me with “they slapped this thing together at a breakneck pace,” I will tell them the vaccine was decades in the making and the only thing that was tweaked was how to attack this current variant. Sometimes that forces them to do a little research and maybe change course. But if they throw out, “no way is the government going to put a tracking chip into me,” I’ll ask them what their cell phone number is and let them know that the government is listening too and not to upgrade to 5G! Then, I walk away.