File this under silence is compliance, and I’m not compliant. What I’m about to say and the point I’m about to make is this: everyone should simply stop talking about and interviewing, Ye (Kanye West). But again, I’m approaching (justifying) my words as a straight condemnation of the man and making sure that everyone who reads this understands that I don’t in any way, shape or form think this man should be walking our streets with the ability to step in front of a microphone. I, in a sense, am using my platform to impact the people I can (not that anyone who reads this article agrees with that man). Leaders and famous people, no matter what level they operate, have influence. When they say things, it matters.
Even an idiot like Kayne West, when he opens his mouth to spew his vile trash, it influences the way certain people think. If you’ve been a fan of this guy and he says, “Hitler did some good things,” then you might stop and give that a credible thought. Granted, if you are one of those people, you are an idiot because agreeing with anything he says in moronic. I had a conversation with someone who said, “He’s just doing this to stay relevant.” Where that may or may not be true, the things he is saying are nothing short of hurtful and dangerous. In a country that spends and focuses its time on a gaslighting culture and reacting in a manner that no longer leads to civil discourse or critical thinking, this is dangerous, dangerous stuff.
It’s no secret that Kayne (aka Yeezus, Saint Pablo, Yeezy, and now Ye) probably has some sort of chemical imbalance. But this has been ongoing for more than a decade now. In 2005, during a benefit concert for the victims of Hurricane Katrina, he blurted out, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” Where I doubt that was true, the man wasn’t a good president so there wasn’t a ton of blow back around it. In 2009 he hi-jacked the scene again and interrupted the Video Music Awards, blurting out, “Beyonce had the best video of all time” while Taylor Swift was accepting the honor. There have been incident after incident that were eye-roll worthy, but in 2018 when he said, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice.” Yeah, that level of instability comes with an odor.
Of course, when you go on a right-wing conspiracy show with a guy who spent years gaslighting a school shooting until he himself had to file for bankruptcy, and that guy is trying to walk back what you’re saying about Hitler ... now, you have a level of crazy that’s … crazy. But it doesn’t stop there. It continues with this weird obsession with Donald Trump and a lunch with Donald, Kanye, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist political commentator. If you’re not aware, Kanye himself is not a white man, and it begs the question, how much is Nick Fuentes riding this crazy train for a bigger megaphone so he too can gain more influence? It’s all manipulative behavior; it doesn’t matter which one you are, you’re using the other guy.
We are going to be spending many days in darkness if we don’t beat back these kinds of actions and statements. If we don’t stop giving the likes of Kanye West, Nick Fuentes, Herschel “I don’t even know what the heck is a pronoun” Walker (I’m not even sure he knows what sentence structure is), we are in for a very long, bumpy road. So even though I’ve spent a column talking about this/these fool(s), at some point we shouldn’t. What’s that old saying, “Is it still a parade if nobody shows up?” We need to stop showing up; if they appear on television, we need to boycott the advertisers until they pull the ads. We can’t completely ignore it however, because if we do, we’ll re-create history (which feels like it’s happening right now). As my father always said, you want to hurt a man, don’t hit him in the face, hit him in the wallet. This is how we can protest and push back, this is how we push the light back into the dark.