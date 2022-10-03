The headline “Don’t sell out the small guy: New IRS funding threatens Vt” dominated the Opinion page in your weekend edition for Sept. 10. The headline worked, it made me curious. I wondered how funding the IRS, whose “role is to help the large majority of compliant taxpayers with the tax law, while ensuring that the minority who are unwilling to comply pay their fair share” (https://www.irs.gov/about-irs/the-agency-its-mission-and-statutory-authority ) could threaten our state. The writer of the article (hereafter “commentary”) is a news assistant with the Brattleboro Reformer and Vermont News & Media. By the end of the first sentence we are told that not just the IRS, but the entire “federal government is threating the Vermont way of life.” Now I thought I know where this was going, and coming from, but I kept reading anyway. It led me to an exercise in critical media consumption, partial results of which are below. I’d call them facts, perhaps even truths, but those words are so misused and debased in our time I’ll let you decide.
1) The Congressional Budget Office estimates the 10-year deficit reduction from Public Law 117-169 (called the “Inflation Reduction Act”, cited as “the Law” herein ) at $58.1 billion, which does not include increased net revenue of $100.4 billion from the $80 billion investment in the IRS. (https://www.cbo.gov/publication/58455)
2) AP News, a frequent source for the Reformer, writes, “A legitimate job ad for special agents within the small law enforcement division of the IRS that works on criminal investigations is being misrepresented online, officials and experts say. The job description does not apply to most potential new employees that the IRS will hire in the coming years. The vast majority of IRS workers are not armed.” (https://apnews.com/article/fact-check-IRS-special-agent-gun-028823423140)
3) The Congressional Budget Office, on Aug. 25, stated “CBO projects that some of the increased revenues will be collected from taxpayers with income less than $400,000; the amount will be a small fraction of the total increase.”( https://www.cbo.gov/system/files/2022-08/58390-IRS.pdf)
4) IRS will not increase enforcement activities on people with incomes under $400,000. On Aug. 10 the Secretary of the Treasury directed the Commissioner of the IRS as follows:
Specifically, I direct that any additional resources — including any new personnel or auditors that are hired — shall not be used to increase the share of small business or households below the $400,000 threshold that are audited relative to historical levels. This means that, contrary to the misinformation from opponents of this legislation, small business or households earning $400,000 per year or less will not see an increase in the chances that they are audited. (https://tinyurl.com/2p9fh5tc).
5) The Office of Management and Budget estimates that the “cumulative climate-related benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act will range between $0.7 and $1.9 trillion through 2050” (https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/OMB-Analysis-Inflation-Reduction-Act.pdf).
Among other anticipated benefits are reducing prescription drugs costs and extending healthcare coverage for approximately 3 million Americans. These have monetary benefits. One of the assertions in the commentary is that is a “costly” bill. Something may cost a lot, but good investments return benefits exceeding their costs. Public Law 117-169 clearly is a good investment.
In the section above I presented information and its sources. The commentary asserts that “Middle and Lower-Income Earners Will Bear the Brunt.” The data the writer cites are attributed to the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) without a source cite. As far as I could determine through a variety of search efforts, the JCT has not issued any statements on the Law in the format suggested by the writer.
The closest I could find is a July 30 posting by Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho, JCT member) in the Senate Committee on Finance Ranking Member’s News, titled “JCT: Democrats’ Proposals Increase Taxes on Millions of Americans” (https://www.finance.senate.gov/ranking-members-news/jct-democrats-proposals-increase-taxes-on-millions-of-americans-).
Unlike the commentary, Senator Crapo provides a link to his source. (https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/jct_distributional_effects_inflation_reduction_act.pdf). This JCT document #D-08-22, dated July 29, 2022. It has five tables showing the effects of a proposed amendment to H.R.5376 at two year increments on different income brackets, starting with 2023. A bit of addition on the table for 2023 comes up with the numbers in the commentary, except for the “under $400,000” impact referenced in the tagline of Senator Crapo’s piece. There is no way to break out income under $400,000 in this JCT publication.
In August the JCT reviewed the final version of the bill and prepared a similar set of tables, document JCX-19-22R. (https://www.jct.gov/publications/2022/jcx-19-22r/ ) Adding the totals of the same income brackets used in the commentary results in quite a different picture. Instead of an increase of $16.7 billion from taxpayers making less than $200,000, these taxpayers would pay $11.9 billion less than they would without Public Law 117-169 in 2023. Taxpayers in the next bracket, $200,000 to $500,000, would pay more, but roughly half as much as claimed by the commentary, $7.4 billion instead of $14.1 billion.
To recap:
• Public Law 117-167 will reduce the deficit;
• Increased IRS funding will increase revenues;
• Few IRS agents are armed;
• In 2023 the Law decreases taxes on lower incomes;
• Over ten years the increased taxes on lower incomes will be a small fraction of the total increase;
• IRS enforcement on the this income bracket will not increase; and
• The estimated benefits of the law exceed the costs.
In short, neither new IRS funding nor the federal government threaten Vermont’s way of life.
The commentary contains other assertions that can be checked. When checked, most are inaccurate, misrepresentations, or based on outdated information. I urge your readers, and especially your writers, to check their data and to consider the sources.